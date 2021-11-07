Winners and payouts from Saturday's Breeders' Cup races at Del Mar

Heavily favored Gamine couldn’t pull off a repeat in Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint at Del Mar.

Ce Ce and jockey Victor Espinoza made a four-wide move off the turn and rolled down the stretch to win the $1 million event.

Gamine had won nine of her 10 career races — including last year’s Filly & Mare Sprint at Keeneland — for trainer Bob Baffert and was the 2-5 favorite Saturday.

Gamine set fast early fractions of 22.31 seconds for the quarter-mile and 44.92 seconds for the half-mile while being hounded by Bella Sofia and Edgeway.

“I sort of blame myself there,” Baffert said. “I might not have had her as fit. I’ve been teaching her to lay off the pace, and (jockey John Velazquez) never really had a chance to lay off the pace. … It wasn’t her day today. I could tell she was struggling.”

Ce Ce made the winning move off the turn and beat Edgeway by 2 ½ lengths. Gamine was third.

“It was the right race at the right time for this filly," Espinoza said. "Mike McCarthy did an amazing job training her up to this race. I had a lot of horse. She bounced out of the gate, but I decided to sit back and she was nice and relaxed. When I shook the reins at her at the five-eighths pole, I got a little excited."

A 5-year-old daughter of Elusive Quality, Ce Ce improved to 8-1-3 in 16 career starts. Ce Ce covered the seven furlongs in 1:21 and paid $14.40 to win, $5.20 to place and $2.40 to show on a $2 wager.

Edgeway paid $9.60 to place and $3.20 to show, and Gamine paid $2.10 to show.

Dirt Mile

Life Is Good and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. took the lead out of the gate and never looked back in winning the $1 million race in commanding fashion by 5 3/4 lengths over Ginobili.

Life Is Good covered the mile in 1:34.12.

“We were looking for a big effort,” trainer Todd Pletcher said. “It’s great to see him show how good he is. … Speed’s his weapon. He’s a very fast horse, so talented. The sky’s the limit for him.”

Life Is Good was the early favorite for the 2021 Kentucky Derby after winning the San Felipe last March but suffered a leg injury that knocked him off the trail. He was moved from Baffert’s barn to Pletcher’s in June.

A son of Into Mischief, Life Is Good improved to 5-1-0 in six career starts. As the 3-5 favorite, he paid $3.40 to win, $2.60 to place and $2.20 to show.

Ginobili paid $4 to place and $3.40 to show, and Restrainedvengence paid $7.20 to show.

Distaff

Marche Lorraine — a 45-1 long shot — beat Dunbar Road by a nose to win the $2 million event and become the second Japanese horse to win a Breeders’ Cup race.

Trained by Yoshito Yahagi and ridden by Oisin Murphy, Marche Lorraine covered the 1 1/8 miles in 1:47.67.

Marche Lorraine and Dunbar Road took advantage of a blistering early pace set by Private Mission (21.99 seconds for quarter-mile, 44.97 seconds for half-mile and 1:09.70 for three-quarters) .

Marche Lorraine paid $101.80 to win, $41 to place and $18.80 to show. Dunbar Road paid $11.60 to place and $6.80 to show, and 2021 Kentucky Oaks winner Malathaat paid $3.80 to show.

A 5-year-old daughter of Orfevre, Marche Lorriane improved to 9-2-2 in 21 career starts.

Letruska, the 8-5 favorite and winner of five straight graded stakes, finished 10th in the field of 11. Private Mission faded to 11th.

Turf

Yibir rallied down the stretch to beat Broome by a length in the $4 million event.

Trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick, Yibir covered the 1 ½ miles in 2:25.90.

“It was a hard ride for William,” said Appleby, who got his third Breeders' Cup victory of the weekend. “I could see he was really taking William on. And as William quite rightly said, to still have that finish in him, it just shows what sort of an engine he's got there.”

Yibir paid $19 to win, $9.80 to place and $7.20 to show. Broome paid $10 to place and $7 to show, and Teona paid $7.40 to show.

Yibir, a 3-year-old son of Dubawi, improved to 6-1-2 in 12 career starts.

Sprint

Aloha West beat Dr. Schivel by a nose to take the $2 million race.

Trained by Wayne Catalano and ridden by Jose Ortiz, Aloha West covered the six furlongs in 1:08.49.

“This is the pinnacle of my career,” Catalano said. “We’re pretty light on horses right now, so this is big.”

Aloha West paid $24.60 to win, $8.20 to place and $6 to show. Dr. Schivel paid $5 to place and $4.20 to show, and Following Sea paid $9.60 to show.

Jackie’s Warrior, the 1-2 favorite trained by Steve Asmussen, set the early fractions but faded to sixth.

Aloha West, a 4-year-old son of Hard Spun, improved to 5-2-0 in nine career starts.

Turf Sprint

Last year’s Juvenile Turf Sprint winner, Golden Pal got another Breeders’ Cup victory in the $1 million Turf Sprint.

Golden Pal and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. broke from the gate with a nice lead and never looked back in covering the five furlongs in 54.75 seconds, tying the course record.

“I asked him to get out of there, and he just broke like a shot,” Ortiz said.

Golden Pal finished 1 1/4 lengths ahead of Lieutenant Dan, and Charmaine’s Mia was third.

A 3-year-old son of Uncle Mo, Golden Pal improved to 5-2-0 in eight career starts. Trained by Wesley Ward, the Florida-bred Golden Pal was the 5-2 favorite and paid $7 to win, $4.60 to place and $3.60 to show.

Lieutenant Dan paid $5.40 to place and $4 to show, and Charmaine’s Mia paid $12.20 to show.

Filly & Mare Turf

Loves Only You became the first Japanese horse to win a Breeders’ Cup race by taking the $2 million event.

Trained by Yoshito Yahagi and ridden by Yuga Kawada, Loves Only You beat My Sister Nat by a half-length and covered the 1 3/8 miles in 2:13.87.

A daughter of Japan’s Deep Impact, the 5-year-old Loves Only You improved to 7-2-3 in 15 career starts. Loves Only You paid $10.60 to win, $6.20 to place and $4 to show.

"It’s a dream come true for Japanese horse racing history," Yahagi said. "I’d love to come back Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland next year and do the same thing, to win!”

My Sister Nat paid $17.60 to place and $8.80 to show, and 2-1 favorite War Like Goddess paid $3 to show.

Mile

In the final race of his career, Space Blues rallied down the stretch to win the $2 million race by a half-length over the pace-setting Smooth Like Strait.

Trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick, Space Blues covered the mile on turf in 1:34.01.

“For him to go out on a high like this, I’m over the moon,” Appleby said.

The 2-1 favorite, Space Blues paid $6.20 to win, $4.60 to place and $3.40 to show. Smooth Like Strait paid $9 to place and $6.20 to show. Ivar paid $11.40 to show.

A 5-year-old son of Dubawi, Space Blues finished his career with a 11-3-1 record in 19 starts.

