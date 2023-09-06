All the winners at the National Television Awards 2023
The National Television Awards have taken place at The O2 Arena in London.
The ceremony, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, saw BBC drama series Happy Valley and its star Sarah Lancashire win while The Repair Shop broke This Morning’s winning streak by taking home the daytime show award.
The late Paul O’Grady was also honoured as he won in the factual entertainment category for his show Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs.
Here are the full list of winners:
New drama – Wednesday
Reality competition – The Traitors
Authored documentary – Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now
Returning drama – Happy Valley
TV presenter – Ant & Dec (I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Saturday Night Takeaway)
Factual – Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
Drama performance – Sarah Lancashire (Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley)
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award – Gogglebox
Serial drama – EastEnders
TV interview – The Graham Norton Show
Serial drama performance – Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders)
Quiz game show – The 1% Club
Rising star – Bobby Brazier (Freddie Slater, EastEnders)
Daytime – The Repair Shop
Comedy – Young Sheldon
Talent show – Strictly Come Dancing