Winners and losers from Week 1 of college football

College football is officially back in full swing. Fans were treated to an epic opening weekend with no storage of excitement.

No. 3 Georgia made a huge statement in its dominant 49-3 victory over No. 11 Oregon. The defending champs have reloaded and are ready to defend their title.

No. 2 Ohio State outlasted No. 5 Notre Dame in a bit of a defensive battle at the Horseshoe. The Buckeyes pulled away late to win 21-10 despite an impressive effort from the Irish.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson was one of the most dynamic players in the country over the weekend. He led his Gators to a thrilling 29-26 upset over No. 7 Utah.

LSU and Florida State got together on Sunday in what turned out to be a chaotic affair. LSU scored what looked to be a game-tying touchdown after some questionable coaching decisions on both sides and proceeded to have the PAT blocked. The Seminoles escaped with the 24-23 win after the roller coaster of a game.

Here is a look at some of the winners and losers from Week 1 of the 2022 college football season.

Winner: Florida

The energy was back in “The Swamp” in Florida’s exciting upset win over Utah. Anthony Richardson looks like a Heisman contender and the Gators’ defense came up clutch when needed. Billy Napier could not have asked for a better start to his Florida tenure.

Loser: The Pac-12

The Pac-12’s top two teams took losses to SEC east opponents over the weekend. Not a good look for a league losing two of its top brands to the Big Ten very soon. USC might be the conference’s last hope at the playoff after Week 1.

Winner: Stetson Bennett

Georgia has been known for stellar defensive play under Kirby Smart but Stetson Bennett and the offense looked just as sharp on Saturday. Bennett picked apart the Ducks’ defense for 368 yards and two touchdowns. The senior looks much improved and ready to take Georgia’s offense to the next level.

Loser: Iowa's offense

If you are a fan of punting the football, Iowa and South Dakota State was the game for you. The Hawkeyes punted 10 times in their 7-3 win over SDSU. The seven points came on a field goal and two safeties. Watching the offensive performances in this game was truly the equivalent of watching paint dry.

Winner: Syracuse

In one of the more under-the-radar games of the weekend, Syracuse took down favored Louisville 31-7. The Orange put together a great effort from start to finish, totally shutting down the Cardinals’ offense. Syracuse is a potential dark horse contender in the wide-open ACC.

Loser: LSU

The Brian Kelly era is not off to a great start at LSU. The Tigers’ offensive struggles and special teams miscues are a glaring issue. Not getting the ball to star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte needs to be addressed as soon as possible.

