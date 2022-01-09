Winners and losers from Vikings’ emotional Week 18 win over the Bears

There was a lot of talk about records, potential job firings and regular season disappointment heading into the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 18 showdown with the visiting Chicago Bears.

But once the coaches grabbed their clipboards and the players got between the numbers, it was just another day of football that ended in a 31-17 victory for Minnesota.

The team didn’t even come alive until the fourth quarter, when things tightened up along the offensive front and quarterback Kirk Cousins started hitting throws downfield. They scored three touchdowns in the final quarter after going the entire first half of the game with only a field goal.

No, there’s no tomorrow for this team as far as the postseason is concerned, but in many ways, Sunday’s game did feel like a much-needed moral victory for the franchise. Hope is still on the horizon for what remains one of the more talented rosters in the league.

There weren’t many losers in the season finale, but there were plenty of winners.

Winner: DE D.J. Wonnum

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton will be seeing defensive end D.J. Wonnum in his sleep after Sunday’s game. Every time there was a play to be made in the offensive backfield, Wonnum was always there. He finished the game with seven tackles and two sacks.

His breakout performance helped him surpass injured defensive end Danielle Hunter as the leading sack artist on the season after registering his seventh sack of the year in the first quarter.

And boy, it was a good one.

As Dalton ran in the opposite direction to escape, Wonnum caught up with him and slung him for a few more yards. It looked like Jazzy Jeff getting tossed out of Uncle Phil’s house on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Winner: WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Rookie receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette came into Sunday’s game with only two receptions for 13 yards and one touchdown.

But he left with so much more.

The 22-year-old made good use of his time in the offense with veteran wideout Adam Thielen sidelined. He posted three receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown against the Bears, including a 44-yard deep crosser that he smoothly took to the house.

At a time when the Vikings are mulling over big changes, Smith-Marsette flashed his potential to be a part of those future plans. Say whatever you want about the team, but they’ve always had a great eye for receiving talent.

WR Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson came within 17 yards of breaking Randy Moss’ single-season franchise receiving yards record. There were obviously some missed opportunities. Cousins threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to receiver K.J. Osborn on a play where both Osborn and Jefferson were wide open.

And then coach Mike Zimmer opted to run out the clock in the end instead of giving his young receiver a chance to make history. It was an interesting decision considering he was willing to play his starters in a game that had no meaning as far as the playoffs were concerned.

But then he chose to pack it in late with a kneel-down instead of giving Jefferson a few more shots at breaking the record.

To be fair, football is not about individual records. So on one hand, it’s easy to see where Zimmer was coming from. But on the other hand, the fans wanted to see Jefferson break that record as bad as his teammates.

Throw the man some passes!

Winner: LB Anthony Barr

Linebacker Anthony Barr was all over the field. He led the team with 11 tackles and registered two sacks in a game where the Vikings’ defensive front terrorized Chicago’s offense.

It was one of those performances that reminded people of the special player Barr is on the field. With the two sacks, he now moves into fourth place behind Matt Blair, Ed McDaniel and Chad Greenway for the most sacks by a linebacker in franchise history.

.@AnthonyBarr takes down Andy Dalton to tally 17.5 sacks in his career, which ranks 4th in career sacks by a LB in franchise history. 23.0 Matt Blair, 1974-85

20.5 Ed McDaniel, 1992-01

18.0 Chad Greenway, 2007-16

17.5 𝘼𝙣𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙣𝙮 𝘽𝙖𝙧𝙧, 2014 – 21 — Vikings Communications (@VikingsPR) January 9, 2022

Barr is currently seven sacks away from surpassing Blair on the list, but he’s also an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. So Sunday’s game might have been his last as a Viking.

Loser: Offensive line

It’s hard to hand out a loser tag for this game considering how well the Vikings came together and played down the stretch. And for the most part, the offensive line stepped things up later in the game and opened up opportunities for Cousins to finally take some deep shots down the field.

But things were definitely rocky early in the game. Cousins was getting knocked around in the pocket like he was on the inside of a pinball machine.

Christian Darrisaw, Ezra Cleveland and Brian O’Neill all came off the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. So there were some questions of whether the line would even be intact for this game.

The starters were all on the field together and struggled against a Bears defense averaging the third-most sacks on the season.

Winner: CB Patrick Peterson

Patrick Peterson got the interception he’s waited for all season.

He pounced on a poorly thrown ball from Dalton off his back foot and took it 66 yards the other way for a Vikings touchdown.

The eight-time Pro Bowler was on the verge of finishing the season without an interception.

So to make a play like that one at that moment—essentially icing the game for the Vikings—had to be a great feeling for a man that’ll be enshrined in Canton one of these days.

Along with nabbing the pick-six, he was also tied for the third-most tackles in the game.

