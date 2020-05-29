Winners and losers after Thursday’s Cup race at Charlotte

WINNERS

Chase Elliott — After losing the Coca-Cola 600 when he pitted from the lead before the overtime restart, Elliott scored the victory Thursday night at Charlotte. “I think we were hungry and wanted to get back and try again,” Elliott said after his seventh career Cup victory.

Denny Hamlin — Crew chief serving the first race of a four-race suspension and Hamlin was starting 29th in a 310-mile race. No problem. He worked his way through the field, helped by his pit crew, and finished second.

Ryan Blaney — He left Charlotte with a pair of third-place finishes in the two races. Many would take that.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — Fourth-place finish is his second top-five result of the season in his first season at JTG Daugherty Racing.

LOSERS

Alex Bowman — Won the second stage and had a fast car. Saw his night come undone when he hit the wall while running second. He had to pit for repairs and finished 31st.

Kyle Busch — Cut tire while racing in traffic sent him to the pits under green and he lost two laps. He never recovered, finishing 29th.

When surrounded by squirrels you’re bound to get hit by a nut. — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) May 29, 2020





