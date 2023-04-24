Winners and losers at Talladega Superspeedway

A look at winners and losers at Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway:

WINNERS

Kyle Busch – Busch breezed through most of Sunday’s race in the background, but circumstances (and wrecks) put him in position to challenge for the win. Busch slipped into the lead to score his second win of the year. after the contact between Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace on the final lap.

Ryan Blaney – Blaney, whose winless streak now sits at 56, has lost in seemingly every way possible over his long fruitless run. He led 47 laps Sunday but couldn’t keep first place over the closing miles.

RFK Racing – In the fury of the finish, Chris Buescher came home third and Brad Keselowski fifth, giving RFK an excellent Sunday.

LOSERS

Michael McDowell – McDowell limped home in 35th place, seven laps behind, after an early race spin and suspension issues.

Ryan Preece – Preece had a shot at a good finish, but that ended in calamity when he slammed into Kyle Larson’s car as the No. 5 slid across the track. Preece was 34th.

Kyle Larson – Larson took a very hard hit from Ryan Preece late in the race. Preece hit the passenger side of Larson’s Chevrolet, bending the roll bars. Larson finished 33rd.

