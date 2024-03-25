Winners, losers after Sunday's Cup race at COTA

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Circuit of the Americas.

WINNERS

William Byron — The Daytona 500 winner earned his second victory of the season. This marks the third consecutive year he has been the first driver to win two races in a season. Byron also has 10 wins in the Next Gen car, the most since the car debuted at the start of the 2022 season.

Christopher Bell — His runner-up result is his fourth top-10 of the season.

Ty Gibbs — His third-place finish is his fifth top 10 in a row. That’s a career-best mark in Cup for him and the best active streak in the series. He's moved to second in the season standings. He trails points leader Martin Truex Jr. by five points.

Alex Bowman — His fourth-place finish is his third top five of the year.

Kyle Busch — His ninth-place finish (despite a spin) snapped a three-race streak of finishing outside the top 20.

AUTO: MAR 24 NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

What drivers said after William Byron won at COTA

NASCAR’s Cup Series saw its first repeat winner of 2024.

LOSERS

Michael McDowell — Finished last after the power steering failed during the race. It is the second time in six races he’s finished 35th or worse this year.

Noah Gragson — He placed 35th, marking the third time in six races this year he has finished 34th or worse. In the other three races? He’s placed 12th or better.

Harrison Burton — His 31st-place result is the fifth time in six races this year that he’s finished 27th or worse.

