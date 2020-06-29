Winners and losers after Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono

WINNERS

Denny Hamlin — Solid strategy by Chris Gabehart and a determined drive by Hamlin led to the team’s fourth victory of the season Sunday at Pocono.

Kevin Harvick — A day after winning at Pocono, he finished second to expand his points lead.

Erik Jones — He rebounded from finishing 38th Saturday by placing third Sunday.

Stewart-Haas Racing — For the second consecutive race, SHR placed three drivers in the top 10. Kevin Harvick won. Aric Almirola was fifth. Clint Bowyer placed eighth.

Hendrick Motorsports — A day after Chevrolet had no drivers place in the top 10, HMS had three cars finish in the top 10 Sunday. Chase Elliott was fourth. William Byron placed seventh. Alex Bowman finished ninth.

LOSERS

Kyle Busch — Slowed by lapped traffic, he was hit by Ryan Blaney and crashed, finishing 38th. Busch remains winless this season.

Tyler Reddick — Power steering went out when the green flag waved to start the race. Repairs put him several laps down. That led to a 35th-place finish a day after he placed 30th at Pocono. Reddick entered the weekend holding the 16th and final playoff spot. He exited the weekend 18th in the standings, 26 points out of the final playoff spot.

Christopher Bell — A day after finishing fourth at Pocono, he placed 39th after a crash Sunday at Pocono.

Michael McDowell — A day after finishing eighth at Pocono, he crashed and finished last Sunday at Pocono.

