Winners and losers from Steelers thrilling overtime win over the Ravens

Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a thrilling overtime road win over the Baltimore Ravens and it led to the Steelers finding a spot in the playoffs. Here are the winners and losers from Sunday’s big win.

Winner-K Chris Boswell

Boswell was perfect again for the Steelers. He hit all three of his field-goal tries including the game-winner and his only extra-point try. No matter how bad the defense was on Sunday, once they got close, Boswell finished them off.

Loser-RB Najee Harris

By none of his own doing, Najee Harris had one of his worst games of season. His elbow injury left him on the sidelines for a huge chunk of the game and it really slowed the offense down.

Winner-QB Ben Roethlisberger

The Box score might not reflect it but late in the game, the Steelers got prime Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers won nine games this season and seven of them relied on a final drive by Big Ben.

Loser-P Pressley Harvin III

With all due respect to Harvin and what he’s gone through, it was another tough outing for the rookie punter. I appreciate the Steelers have stuck by Harvin during this rough patch but this was not the type of game or season anyone expected.

Winner-LB T.J. Watt

Every week, Watt does some things you don’t expect and keeps elevating his game. watt tied the single-season sack record against the Ravens and was once again the trigger for the Steelers pass rush.

Loser-Steelers OL (sort of)

Hopefully, when this season finally comes to a merciful end, the work can begin to find some talent along the offensive line. Playing with mostly reserves, the Steelers offensive line got pushed around yet again on Sunday.

Winner-WR Chase Claypool

I have always been honest in my evaluation of Claypool and on Sunday he really stepped up. When the run game was struggling, Claypool played the part of running back. He hauled in several huge catches late and even provided a great block on Harris’ best run of the game.

Loser-RB Benny Snell Jr.

There is no reason the Steelers should have to count on a player like Snell when Harris got hurt. Snell is a hard worker and all that but lacks the requisite talent to be anything but a part-time player.

Winner-DT Cam Heyward

Heyward remains the ageless wonder and the undisputed leader of the Steelers defense. Heyward got his 10th sack of the season and was far and away the best run defender on the team.

