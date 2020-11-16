Winners and losers from the Steelers rout of the Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers came out and imposed their will on the Cincinnati Bengals and extended their lead in the AFC North with a dominating 36-10 win over the Bengals to improve their record to 9-0 on the season.

It wasn’t a perfect performance but it was close. Here are our winners and even a couple of losers from Sunday’s big win.

Winner-QB Ben Roethlisberger

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

No practice, no problem. Roethlisberger took over the game and threw the rest of the team on his back. Big Ben finished with 333 passing yards and four touchdowns after spending the week at home.

Winners-Steelers WRs

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Steelers have a four-pack of talented young wide outs and they are reaping the benefits of having Roethlisberger to mentor them. You can see the trust Big Ben has with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and James Washington and how it is helping these guys develop as players.

Loser-RB James Conner

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh completely abandoned the run game on Sunday and James Conner was relegated to being largely a decoy when he was on the field and finished with only 36 rushing yards on 13 carries. Not Conners fault but it feels like the run game is getting less and less emphasis.

Winner-CB Joe Haden

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

You knew the Bengals were going to throw the football around, and veteran Joe Haden was up for the challenge. Haden had three passes defended and played excellent coverage all game long.

WInner-K Chris Boswell

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

On a cold and windy day at Heinz Field, the kickers aren't supposed to be great. But Boswell was. He hit all of his kicks including three field goals and three extra points.

Loser-Steelers OL (sort of)

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Steelers offensive line is a study in contradictions. This group isn't terribly talented compared to seasons past and it shows. The group is far better in pass protection and so if we judged them solely on that, they probably end up on the winners side. But we cannot ignore the fact this group keeps getting pushed around in run blocking.

Winner-LB T.J. Watt

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Another week, another elite performance by Watt. Four tackles, four quarterback hits and two more sacks to give Watt nine sacks on the season.