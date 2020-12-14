Winners and losers from the Steelers loss to the Bills

After winning 11 games in a row to start the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have now lost back-to-back games after falling 26-15 to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. The Steelers are in the playoffs with three games left to play but this doesn’t make anyone feel any better about just how poorly the team played.

Here are this week’s winners and losers.

Winner-WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

On a night when no one knew if any Steelers were able to catch the football, Smith-Schuster came in and did his job. Smith-Schuster finished with six catches for 55 yards and a touchdown. Smith-Schuster takes a lot of heat for his lifestyle off the field but when it was time to go to work, Smith-Schuster got it done.

Loser-WR Diontae Johnson

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Trying to evaluate Johnson is almost impossible. He's the most talented all-around wide receiver on the team and the only receiver on the team who can consistently get separation from defenders. But once again he proved he is still struggling with concentration and dropped too many passes.

Winner-LB Marcus Allen

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Allen got his first NFL start on Sunday night and the former college safety appears to have successfully made the switch to inside linebacker. Allen isn't Vince Williams and he definitely isn't Devin Bush but Allen made several smart plays and showed good energy throughout the game. Honorable mention to fellow inside linebacker Avery Williamson who also played well. The two combined for 19 tackles.

Loser-Steelers offensive line

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

To save space let's just lump this group together. You can't account for the three injuries this group suffered during the game but even before Matt Feiler, Kevin Dotson and Chuks Okorafor went down, this group was underperforming once again.

Winner-CB Mike Hilton

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Hilton is going to be a very rich man this offseason. the soon-to-be free agent was the best cornerback on the team on Sunday night. Hilton once again showed a knack for making big plays at the best of times and was the best defensive player on the team against the Bills.

Loser-QB Ben Roethlisberger

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Sorry but this one is as much for what Roethlisberger said after the game as it is about how he played. Roethlisberger didn't have a great game by any means and you have to question his decision-making. But after the game to bring out the maybe I should just hang them up talk is pretty played out.

WInner-WR James Washington

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

We have never hidden our enthusiasm for Washington as a player. Going all the way back to the draft, we loved the pick and still think he is the most underrated guy on offense. Despite the fact that Roethlisberger lobbied for Washington to play more an increase in reps didn't really pan out in the box score. But Washington did haul in three passes for 29 yards, one receiving touchdown and no drops.

Loser-LB T.J. Watt

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes )

Sorry but Watt's performance on Sunday was not what you expect from a player looking to be Defensive Player of the Year. The Bills completely neutralized Watt and you could see it in his effort as the game went on.