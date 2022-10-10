Winners and losers from the Steelers blowout loss to the Bills

After Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t want to talk about individual performances. He said in a loss this profound, they didn’t really do as much individual analysis. Luckily for all of you, we do. Here are our winners and losers from this week’s game.

Winner-QB Kenny Pickett

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Pickett’s first NFL start was strong even if it didn’t net many points. Pickett topped 300 yards passing and showed the poise and energy the team had been missing this season. The future is bright for Pickett and the Pittsburgh offense.

Loser-LB Alex Highsmith

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

For two weeks the media has touted Alex Highsmith as one of the leaders in sacks in the NFL. But his performance on Sunday reminded us three of his sacks came in the team’s first game while T.J. Watt was still on the field. Highfield never got close to Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Winner-DT Cam Heyward

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

No matter how badly the defense underperformed, you can always count on maximum effort from defensive tackle Cam Heyward. Not everything he did showed up in the box score but Heyward was one of only a handful of guys who never let us on Sunday despite the score.

Loser-K Chris Boswell

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, the wind was blowing. But when you are the second-highest-paid kicker in the NFL and one of the most accurate that isn’t an excuse to miss two of three field goal tries.

Winner-RB Jaylen Warren

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Jaylen Warren actually played more than Najee Harris and finished with more rushing yards on less than half the carries. Warren continues to assert himself as a viable starter and keeps impressing.

Loser-S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Even if you excuse the missed interception that turned into a touchdown, Minkah Fitzpatrick was a non-factor on Sunday. One tackle and nothing else is unacceptable for one of the best safeties in the league.

Winner-CB Levi Wallace

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Levi Wallace more than held his own after being inserted into the starting lineup due to an injury against his old team. Wallace had three tackles, two passes defended and an interception.

Loser-WR Diontae Johnson

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson got a case of the drops again on Sunday and in key moments. Johnson finished with five receptions for 60 yards but it took him 13 targets to get there.

Winner-WR George Pickens

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The rookie Pickens has quickly become Kenny Pickett’s favorite target. It’s a smart move because he has already proven to be the most reliable and athletic option on the team and even when he is covered, he is open.

