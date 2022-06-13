Winners and losers at Sonoma Raceway

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Sonoma Raceway.

WINNERS

Trackhouse Racing — Justin Marks’ team continues to surprise. Daniel Suarez scored the first win of his career Sunday. Teammate Ross Chastain, who finished seventh Sunday, got his first win at COTA in March. Trackhouse now has three wins this season and must be considered a threat in the playoffs.

Chris Buescher — With a second-place finish Sunday, Buescher has top-three runs in two of the past three road-course races. The second is his eighth top-five finish in 237 career starts.

Michael McDowell — A former road-racing regular, McDowell came home third and now has six top-10 finishes this year, a career high.

LOSERS

Bubba Wallace — A sick engine parked Wallace after only nine completed laps Sunday. He has failed to finish three of the past five races.

Tyler Reddick — Contact on track cost Reddick repair time and he finished 35th, his fourth finish of 30th or worse in the past seven races.

Kyle Larson — Larson led the first 26 laps and won the first stage, but his Chevy lost a wheel, dropping him to a 15th-place finish and opening the door for penalties to his Hendrick Motorsports team.

