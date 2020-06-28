Winners and losers after Saturday’s Cup race at Pocono

WINNERS

Kevin Harvick — Finally scores that elusive Cup victory at Pocono Raceway.

Stewart-Haas Racing — Placed three of its drivers in the top 10. Kevin Harvick won. Aric Almirola placed third. Clint Bowyer finished seventh.

Joe Gibbs Racing — Had three of its drivers finish in the top 10. Denny Hamlin finished second. Kyle Busch placed fifth. Martin Truex Jr. was sixth.

Front Row Motorsports: Michael McDowell’s eighth-place finish marked the first time the organization has posted back-to-back top-10 finishes. McDowell’s run came a week after John Hunter Nemechek was eighth at Talladega.

Christopher Bell — Finished a career-high fourth on Saturday.

LOSERS

Erik Jones — Saw his streak of three consecutive top-five finishes at Pocono end after a crash with Tyler Reddick.

Joey Logano — Was running in the top 10 late in the race when his left front tire blew. He finished 36th. He did win a stage and finish second in the other.

