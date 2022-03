ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

If you’re surprised by the news that the Buccaneers have evaluated Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, don’t be. As noted by the folks at JoeBucsFan.com, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said in 2018 that he’d only come out of retirement to coach the Browns. The remark, which Arians would later contradict by accepting the job in Tampa, [more]