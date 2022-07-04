Winners and losers at Road America

  • Tyler Reddick
    American stock car racing driver
  • Chris Buescher
    Racecar driver
  • Chase Elliott
    Chase Elliott
    American stock car racing driver
  • Denny Hamlin
    Denny Hamlin
    NASCAR driver

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup Series race at Road America.

WINNERS

Tyler ReddickThe first-time Cup winner got a badly needed victory. Reddick, who entered the race outside a playoff position, claimed a spot for the championship with his triumph.

Chase Elliott – A road course powerhouse, Elliott couldn’t be touched in the first two stages but saw Reddick roar to the front in the final stage. Second place marked his third top-two finish of the season.

Chris Buescher – Buescher had the day’s top Ford, finishing sixth behind five Chevrolets. It was his second best finish of the season. Buescher finished 18th at Road America last year.

LOSERS

Toyota – It was another dismal day for Toyota teams. Martin Truex Jr. had the best finish among the group with a 13th. Denny Hamlin was 17th and Christopher Bell 18th. Hamlin led one lap – the only lap led by a Toyota driver. Kyle Busch finished 29th, the last car on the lead lap.

Brad Keselowski – The RFK Racing rebuild continues to be a hard grind. Keselowski finished 33rd, four laps behind.

Joey Logano – Logano has had a sour season on road courses. He was 31st at Circuit of the Americas, 17th at Sonoma and 27th Sunday at Road America.

Kevin HarvickAlthough he finished 10th, he fell out of a playoff spot. With Tyler Reddick becoming the 13th driver to win this year and earn a spot in the playoffs, he bumped Harvick out of a playoff position with eight races left in the regular season.

Long: Tyler Reddick's 'crazy ride' ends in Victory Lane What drivers said at Road America Road America Cup race results

Winners and losers at Road America

