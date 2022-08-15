Winners and losers at Richmond Raceway

Here’s a look at winners and losers from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond Raceway:

WINNERS

Kevin Harvick — Twenty-nine wins after the age of 40? Kevin Harvick suddenly is a superstar again. He’s likely to be a big threat in the playoffs. This is his 13th multi-win season.

Denny Hamlin — Hamlin led 22 laps and probably should have been a contender for the win. A slow late-race pit stop blocked the way.

Joey Logano — Logano was fierce in the middle of the race. He won the second stage and led 222 laps. He had led only 206 laps for the season entering Sunday’s race.

Chris Buescher — Buescher chased Harvick for the lead late in the race, finished third and turned in one of RFK Racing’s best performances of the season.

LOSERS

Ross Chastain — Chastain was involved in another bumpup — this time with Kyle Busch — and finished 18th despite leading 80 laps. He fell two spots in the seasonal point standings to fifth.

Martin Truex Jr. — In the battle for what might be the final playoff spot, Truex finished ahead of Ryan Blaney (seventh to Blaney’s 10th), but Blaney outpointed Truex 38-31 and increased his playoff standings lead over Truex to 26.

Erik Jones — Jones was the innocent victim of an accident and finished 35th, parking after 240 laps.

