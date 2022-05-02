Winners and losers from Rams’ haul in 2022 NFL draft

The NFL draft brings about a lot of excitement for the incoming class of rookies. It also puts a bunch of players on the hot seat because of the injection of talent across the NFL.

For the Los Angeles Rams, several players already on the roster will now be in danger of losing snaps to rookies. On the flip side, others are even more entrenched in their roles now after the Rams ignored players at their positions.

Here are the winners and losers from the Rams’ moves in the 2022 NFL draft.

Winner: Van Jefferson

The Rams didn’t take a single wide receiver in the draft, which was surprising. However, it’s a good sign for Jefferson, whose standing as the No. 3 wide receiver just got even stronger. He’s not really in any danger of being unseated for that role unless the Rams sign Odell Beckham Jr., which is still a possibility. But the competition for WR3 won’t be that deep; Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek and Jacob Harris are the next players after Jefferson.

Loser: Darrell Henderson Jr.

Henderson isn’t immediately going to be bumped from his backup role behind Cam Akers. However, the selection of Kyren Williams suggests the Rams probably won’t re-sign Henderson in free agency next offseason.

Henderson could also be in danger of losing snaps to Williams on third downs and obvious passing situations because the rookie is talented as a blocker and receiver. That should earn him playing time early.

Winners: Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis

It wasn’t until the seventh round that the Rams took their first edge rusher, an undersized player out of Montana State, Daniel Hardy. Hardy will need time to develop and improve his technique as a pass rusher, which should keep Hollins and Lewis locked in as the secondary edge rushers opposite Leonard Floyd. Hollins isn’t a great pass rusher and Lewis is often injured, but the less competition there is at outside linebacker, the better their chances of starting are.

Losers: CBs not named Jalen Ramsey

The Rams never said publicly that they lacked confidence in Robert Rochell and David Long Jr., but their actions over the weekend spoke louder than any words they’ve said. On Saturday, the Rams drafted Decobie Durant in the fourth round, traded for Troy Hill shortly after, and then selected Derion Kendrick in the sixth round. So in one day, the Rams added three cornerbacks to their roster.

Story continues

The depth was already thin leading up to the draft, and neither Durant nor Kendrick will be handed starting jobs, but this puts a lot of pressure on Rochell and Long for the third cornerback role. They have much more competition than expected, and now Hill is essentially locked in as one of the three starters at corner.

Winner: Riley Dixon

The Rams had multiple chances to take a punter in a really strong class, but they passed each time – even on Matt Araiza. That’s a vote of confidence for Riley Dixon, who they signed in free agency to replace Johnny Hekker. There’s still plenty of time for the Rams to sign another punter to compete with Dixon, and trades are always a possibility, too, but it’s looking more like Dixon will be their punter in 2022. This was their best opportunity to add competition.

Losers: Coleman Shelton, Bobby Evans and Tremayne Anchrum

Shelton was re-signed to a two-year deal this offseason and was expected to potentially be the team’s starting right guard. He would have to beat out Evans and Anchrum, but now there’s another player in the mix: Logan Bruss.

Bruss was the Rams’ first draft pick and Sean McVay has already said he’ll compete for the starting right guard spot. He’s excellent in pass protection and only gave up one sack in the last three years, bringing great size, too, at 6-foot-5. The chances of Shelton, Evans or Anchrum starting just went down a bit.

Winner: Young defensive linemen

This almost feels like a similar approach to the one the Rams took with the offensive line last year. They were confident in the younger players they had up front, and it paid off with Brian Allen having a great season.

Bobby Brown III and Earnest Brown IV aren’t going to be starters next season, but the Rams didn’t draft any defensive linemen, which gives them less competition to beat out for key reps. Bobby Brown could back up Greg Gaines, and Earnest Brown could get snaps behind A’Shawn Robinson. The lack of an addition on the defensive line also benefits Marquise Copeland, Michael Hoecht and Jonah Williams.

Winners: Brycen Hopkins and Kendall Blanton

Barring a meaningful addition at tight end in the next four months, we’re most likely looking at either Hopkins or Blanton being the No. 2 tight end backing up Tyler Higbee. The Rams didn’t take a tight end in what was considered a weaker class at the position, a good sign for these two younger tight ends.

Hopkins stepped up big-time in the Super Bowl, and Blanton had some really impactful plays late in the year and into the playoffs, too. That late-season stretch helped give the coaching staff confidence that they had their Johnny Mundt replacement already on the roster.

1

1