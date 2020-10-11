Winners and losers for Raiders in Week 5 vs. Chiefs

It has been years since the Las Vegas Raiders have won in Arrowhead stadium with no wins since 2012. This all changed on Sunday with the Raiders beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-32 with one of the season’s biggest upsets. The Raiders are now 3-2 after getting past their toughest part of their schedule.

The Raiders offense showed up hugely. This is the second time they have scored 40 points in the Jon Gruden era and did so against a defense averaging 17.5 points per game coming into the contest. They averaged 7.3 yards per play and could be aggressive and attack downfield consistently. The Raiders saw the best performance from their offense when they needed it and will need to continue to build on this momentum.

The defense struggled in the first half but buckled down in the second. We saw the most pressure from this Raiders team all season, making Mahomes uncomfortable and forcing him to make plays off schedule. If the defense can play a bend but don’t break style for the rest of this season, this could be a playoff team.

Who are the winners and losers for this week? Let us take a look.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.

Winner: QB Derek Carr

This week’s biggest winner is the player who has heard the whispers for years about his play in Arrowhead. Derek Carr came into this matchup 0-6 playing in Kansas City with plenty to prove. He delivered with his best performance in a big game of his career up to this point.

Carr finished the game the 22-31 for 347 yards and three touchdowns on the day. Carr has never thrown for more than 250 in Arrowhead before in his seven-year career, but he displayed a different mindset this week. The starting QB had his highest intended air yards of 9.4 and attacked down the field consistently completing three passes of 40 yards or more.

The performance was definitely a career-defining moment for the Raiders leader in career touchdowns. He finally got one monkey off his back after years of peril in Kansas City. Hopefully, this continues a path to greatness throughout the season.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.

Winner: DE Clelin Ferrell

Clelin Ferrell has been hearing from Raiders fans and draft pundits for a while after a slow start to his career. For the most part, it has been warranted because Ferrell has struggled to make his presence felt on this defensive line. Sunday was a different story with Ferrell disrupting most of this game, making Mahomes uncomfortable.

Ferrell was able to get beat Eric Fisher consistently and get pressure on the quarterback. He displayed a plethora of pass rush moves while exhibiting more bend then we are used to seeing from the high 2019 draft pick. While he didn’t finish with a sack, he created havoc on Mahomes, forcing him to make plays with his legs, and Ferrell barely missed a couple of sacks.

When the Raiders drafted Ferrell at four in 2019, this is the type of game they wanted. Ferrell has to build on this performance over the buy week and come into his own as a pass rusher in the NFL. Fans already know he is a good player against the run; it is now time to show them his pass rush technique and unleash his potential.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.

Raiders: RB Devonte Booker

Raiders fans have been begging for a backup running back that could compliment Josh Jacobs in the backfield. They begged for players like AJ Dillion in the draft to be a bruiser and give Jacobs a breather and not have the offense depend on him too much. Instead, the Raiders picked up Devonte Booker, who has played extremely well in the backup role to Josh Jacobs.

Story continues