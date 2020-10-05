Winners and losers for Raiders in Week 4 vs. Bills

The Las Vegas Raiders disappointed their fans once again with a 30-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills. A game that was riddled with sloppy play left the Raiders coming up short when they needed a play.

The Raiders offense moved the ball on Bills but settled for field goals instead of finishing drives. They also committed two turnovers in key spots where they had a chance to tie the game late in the fourth. This team is not built to depend on field goals and long drives with how this defense is performing. There has to be a change quickly to their philosophy.

The defense had its usual ugly performance with no pressure and giving up explosive plays. The Bills did average 5.7 yards per play and moved the ball at will in the first half. The penalties they committed helped the Bills keep ahead of the chains, and the Raiders gave up another 30 points for the third time this season.

Who were the winners and losers this week? Let’s check it out.

Winner: WR Nelson Agholor

With teams double-teaming Waller at a high amount, the Raiders need their receivers to step up and make plays. The starting wideouts are banged up, and they were forced to lean on their wide receiver depth. Agholor stepped up with an excellent outing, getting featured in the passing game.

Agholor didn’t tear up the stat sheet with his four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown. But he did make his presence felt and displayed he could be the deep threat with Ruggs out. His biggest play of the game was missed on an illegal formation where he could get behind the defense on what looked to be an explosive play.

The former first-round pick looked with the Raiders in limited action. He can keep defenses honest and help the Raiders keep their short game going underneath. If Agholar can continue to get familiar with this offense, he could significantly contribute down the line.

Loser: HC Jon Gruden

While the team had every chance to win, it felt like the coach was playing to lose. Jon Gruden’s conservative nature crept back into the fray with the Raiders depending on field goals that led to a 30-23 loss and his 23rd since 2018.

The Raiders lost two opportunities to field goals when they decided to kick them on fourth and short. The first half on their first drive where they settled for a 54- yard field goal. Then after halftime, they had another fourth and two but settled for a short field goal instead to make the game 17-16. When they did go for it on fourth down, it was a lousy run call, especially with the Bills crashing hard on the run.

The slow play on the last drive was just as ugly, with no urgency from the offense. This was the game where Gruden needed to elevate his team to victory. The coach continues his conservative nature that will not win you games in 2020 NFL football. Gruden has to be aggressive on fourth down and be better coaching throughout the game, or this won’t be a playoff team.

Loser: Raiders’ Pass Rush

The Raiders faced their first real test in the passing game with a high volume passing offense in the Bills. The pass rush is now a full-on issue with the Raiders barely generating any pressure on a QB who loves to hold the ball for long periods in the pocket.

Raiders didn’t get any push from their line, and Josh Allen could sit back and pick them apart with precision. It wasn’t a bad game for the secondary, holding Allen to only 288 passing yards. But the time he was allowed let him drop a deep bomb to Stefon Diggs late in the game on an extended developing play that sealed the win for the Bills.

The Raiders’ secondary is not the greatest in the world, but they cannot cover forever. The Raiders need their defensive lineman to generate pressure as soon as possible, or teams will be able to sit back and tear them apart through the air.

