Winners and losers from Patriots’ Week 18 loss to Bills

The New England Patriots used up their final life in a 35-23 loss at Highmark Stadium to the rival Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

A valiant attempt to knock off arguably the best team in football on the road was futile in what has been a disappointing year for the Patriots. Once Bills quarterback Josh Allen and company turned on the offensive jets, all hope went out the window for New England.

They clearly lacked the offensive firepower to go head-to-head with the Bills’ explosive offense. And even with a talented defense on the other end, it’s always only a matter of time before Allen gets you.

The Patriots will now turn to the offseason with potential big changes on the horizon. There’s no way they can simply hit the do-over button and expect different results in 2023.

Here are the winners and losers from Sunday’s season finale.

Winner: Devin McCourty

It’s only fitting that a legendary player of Devin McCourty’s stature is a winner in what might have possibly been his final NFL game. The 35-year-old defensive back has won three Super Bowls, with multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods.

So there’s clearly nothing else for him to prove.

He came up big for the Patriots on Sunday in denying a would-be touchdown pass from Bills quarterback Josh Allen to wideout Khalil Shakir.

Along with the deflected pass, he finished the game with two takeaways, including an interception and a fumble recovery. Of course, the Patriots would love for him to come back for another season, but if this is the end, it was an incredible way to go out.

Loser: Cam Achord

For a team that prides itself on special teams, the Patriots came up incredibly small against the Bills. One kick returned for a touchdown is bad enough, but after two kicks were returned for touchdowns, it was clear the problem lies at the feet of special teams coordinator Cam Achord.

It was an embarrassing effort on a day when both the defense and offense were playing well against an incredibly motivated Bills team. The Patriots need more than just major offensive adjustments in the offseason.

They also need some major special teams adjustments as well. Keep in mind, New England was playing without standout rookie special-teamer Brenden Schooler in this matchup.

Winner: Matthew Judon

Matthew Judon doesn’t need to pile up sacks to have a significant impact on a football game. The Patriots’ leading pass-rusher forced a fumble on Bills running back Devin Singletary. He was also in on the quarterback hurry that forced an interception from Allen.

Judon was one of the few bright spots for the Patriots in what has been a year of disappointment. That’s probably what stings the most about the way things ended. The Patriots’ defense looked like a Super Bowl contender at times on the field, but it just took the offense too long to catch up.

There’s hope Judon can continue to play at a high level in 2023, and Josh Uche takes an even bigger step in unlocking his talent as an elite pass-rusher.

Loser: Myles Bryant

It was a nightmare day for Myles Bryant, who was seemingly on the wrong end of everything.

You can chalk at least one special teams touchdown blunder up as his fault after he failed to secure a routine one-on-one tackle on Bills returner Nyheim Hines in the open field.

And what in the world was he doing on this play?

Myles Bryant has been a disaster today. Fell asleep and let’s up a 42-yard touchdown to John Brown. Patriots season on the ropes.

The Patriots missed a defensive lineup with Jalen Mills on the field for this game because Bryant clearly didn’t belong.

Winner: DeVante Parker

The Patriots actually put up more of a fight than expected offensively on the road, and wideout DeVante Parker was a big reason for that effort. He finished the game with six receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

No, it hasn’t always been perfect with Parker on the field, but he has been New England’s most consistent deep threat receiver on the roster. He showed up once again in a pivotal game for the Patriots against a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the Bills.

New England instilling a better offensive play-caller would go a long way in getting the most out of Parker and the offense.

Loser: Nelson Agholor

Nelson Agholor couldn’t play offense or defense for the Patriots against the Bills. He didn’t haul in a single catch, and on an overthrow by Jones, he offered up little effort to help deny the interception to rob the Patriots of a red zone drive.

The Agholor experiment in New England clearly hasn’t worked. Sure, there have been a few games where he’s played exceptionally well, but for the most part, bad things seem to happen to the Patriots when Jones throws in his direction.

Considering the size of Agholor’s contract, that might have been one of the worst signings by Belichick since becoming Patriots head coach.

Loser: Mac Jones

It would be completely unfair to let Jones off the hook without even a mention after throwing three interceptions against the Bills. There were some throws by the second-year quarterback, particularly in the second-half that cost the team.

Make no mistake, this isn’t an attempt to blame Jones for everything that is wrong in New England. He actually played one of his best first halves of football early in the game. With better play-calling and an upgrade to the offensive weapons, Jones could seriously make some noise under center in New England.

But that mere hope for change rests on the shoulders of Belichick.

