Winners and losers from Patriots’ phenomenal win over Browns

The New England Patriots are back.

Bill Belichick’s team improved to 6-4 on the season and pushed the win streak to four games with a dominant 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns at home. Mac Jones was lights out the entire game and Rhamondre Stevenson stepped right into Damien Harris’ place as the lead back.

The trenches on both sides of the ball were imperative for the Patriots so that everyone else could freely do their job. The offensive line was commanding the entire game and gave Jones a clean pocket to work with, while clearing the way for Stevenson. The defensive line pressured Baker Mayfield, and Case Keenum, the entire game.

Here’s the winners and losers from the game — and, there’s no losers for the Patriots.

WINNER: QB Mac Jones

Jones had his best game by far this season.

He was accurate, in control and didn’t appear to have the slightest bit of fear for Myles Garrett. The No. 15 pick finished the game throwing 19 of 23 for 198 yards and three touchdowns, with his fewest incompletions of the season at four. The Patriots were 7 of 9 on third down conversions and Jones didn’t show an ounce of hesitation.

The stellar play of his offensive line was helpful, as well.

A stat that reflects an offensive line that did its job well: Via @ESPNStatsInfo, Mac Jones was pressured on only 3 of his 25 dropbacks (12%). The Browns entered the week pressuring quarterbacks at the 2nd highest rate this season (34%). This coincided with Trent Brown's return. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 14, 2021

There will be plenty of Jones’ incredible throws ahead.

WINNER: RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson didn’t practice all week and was questionable entering the game with a concussion. He played, and he was incredible.

Story continues

The rookie recorded his first multi-touchdown game — tallying 24 total touches for 114 yards and two touchdowns. He caught the ball, ran directly up the middle and ran out side the numbers. Cleveland didn’t have an answer for him the entire game.

WINNER: TE Hunter Henry

Henry is becoming Jones’ favorite target this year.

He finished the day with four receptions for 37 yards and two touchdowns. Henry is putting up comparable numbers to Rob Gronkowski in the 2015 season, which is a feat in itself.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: Hunter Henry's 7th receiving TD this season are the most through the Patriots' first 10 games since 2015 (both Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman did it that year). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 14, 2021

Here’s a look at both of his touchdowns, along with an amazing catch.

WINNER: WR Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers

Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers both had incredible performances. Bourne had seven total touches (3 rushes, 43 yards) for 141 yards and a touchdown. Meyers had four receptions for 49 yards and he scored his first career touchdown, finally.

Bourne’s touchdown catch may have been one of the most impressive plays from the Patriots all season.

AIR BOURNE. @BournePoly11 went and got it for the TD! 📺: @NFLonCBS / Patriots app pic.twitter.com/HD3gVdydjI — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 14, 2021

He catches. He runs. He runs and catches. Add 48 yards for @BournePoly11. 📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/JcjHTKz9d1 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 14, 2021

Meyers’ score was long overdue.

Most career receptions at time of first TD catch (in last 40 years, via @EliasSports): 🏈Jakobi Meyers: 134

🏈Bobby Wade: 80

🏈Wes Welker: 69

🏈Lindsay Scott: 59

🏈Dennis Northcutt: 57 The reaction of teammates said it all, with everyone off sideline to celebrate with Jakobi. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 14, 2021

JAKOBI MEYERS HAS HIS FIRST CAREER TOUCHDOWN CATCH!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BGlwd9liDD — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) November 14, 2021

WINNER: S Kyle Dugger

Kyle Dugger led the Patriots in tackles entering the game (56) and he had the most tackles against the Browns (8). He also had a game-changing interception that was returned for 37 yards in the second quarters.

WINNER: Offensive line

Trent Brown made his return after leaving in Week 1 with a calf injury and he made all the difference for the Patriots’ offensive line.

The Patriots were so deep on the line that Mike Onwenu struggled to find reps, and he’s way too good to be out of the mix. Belichick’s new issue will be finding a place to get snaps for his best linemen.

Belichick on offensive line: "We have a lot of good players there. … We'll see how things go going forwards." #Patriots — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) November 14, 2021

WINNER: Christian Barmore, Matthew Judon

Christian Barmore and Matthew Judon are a problem for offensive lines. Barmore finished the game with four tackles and whole lot of pressure, while Judon had a tackle, half a sack and three quarterback hits.

The defensive line held D’Ernest Johnson to 99 yards on the ground and they created five sacks. Here’s a couple tweets to show the love the media has for Barmore.

You're weekly reminder that Christian Barmore is a problem for opposing offensive lines. He pressured Baker Mayfield, nearly causing an INT. #Patriots — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 14, 2021

The Patriots’ two best players in that half were arguably their two Alabama rookies, Mac Jones and Christian Barmore. Roll Tide. pic.twitter.com/MMzBuAN6gD — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) November 14, 2021

Mac Jones, Christian Barmore, Rhamondre Stevenson. What a draft for the #Patriots. — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) November 14, 2021

1

1