Winners and losers from Patriots’ loss to Texans in preseason opener

A sluggish offensive performance ended in the New England Patriots getting pounded at home in a 20-9 loss to the Houston Texans in Thursday’s preseason opener.

It wasn’t the best of showings from the Patriots, but it was also the first of three preseason games. There’s no need in hitting the panic button just yet.

There were some serious positives to take away from the team’s effort. One rookie defensive player had Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud running for his life, while a rookie offensive player scored the one and only touchdown in the game for the Patriots.

Let’s take a look at the winners and losers from Thursday night’s game.

Patriots rookie defensive end Keion White looked like an absolute monster on the football field, and fortunately for the Patriots, he played like one, too.

He punished the Texans’ offensive line right out of the gates by overpowering at the point of attack and forcing his way into the backfield on multiple plays. Even when he didn’t get home, it was clear he had rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud’s attention with constant pressure.

White has game-wrecker potential written all over him, and he showed why on Thursday night.

The move back to safety was doing wonders for veteran defensive back Jalen Mills in the preseason opener. He didn’t hesitate coming downhill to make tackles. but it was his interception on C.J. Stroud on the opening drive that really stole the show.

There’s an open competition in the defensive backfield to see who replaces legendary safety Devin McCourty, who retired in the offseason. Mills was playing like a man possessed and did a tremendous job of staking his claim for the job in the opener.

Loser: Offensive line

It was an ugly effort from the Patriots’ offensive line in this game. The quarterback didn’t have time to throw, and the running game was stopped before it even started on most hand-offs.

Depth could be a real concern for the Patriots in the 2023 season. Both starting guards, Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu, are out with injuries, and starting left tackle Trent Brown is working his way back from an injury as well. Oh, and Riley Reiff, who is expected to start at right tackle, is 34 years old.

If any of those players can’t stay healthy, the Patriots could be in big trouble offensively. Backup quarterback Bailey Zappe being under constant duress was not a pretty sight.

Loser: Diego Fagot

Limiting the mental mistakes is a good way to stick on the Patriots’ roster. Getting flagged for a neutral zone infraction on a fourth down and giving a brand new set of downs to the opponent in a punt situation, however, is a good way to get a plane ride back home.

Diego Fagot is already a long-shot roster hopeful, and he didn’t do himself any favors by drawing the penalty flag late in the third quarter. The Patriots were fortunate the play didn’t lead to more points for the Texans, who ended up stalling out on the drive.

There wasn’t much that happened for the Patriots offensively due to the struggles along the offensive front throughout the game. However, if there was one skilled player that popped on the field early, it was second-year wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, who snagged a beautiful leaping 27-yard catch in traffic.

He led the team with 31 yards on two receptions in the game. There wasn’t a lot of volume there for Thornton, but he did make a couple of plays to finally make some noise after a quiet training camp so far. The hope is that he can make an impact as an outside burner to threaten opposing defenses downfield.

Thornton has the size and speed to be a serious offensive playmaker. Whether he can put the pieces together consistently enough remains to be seen.

Undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham stole the show on the offensive side of the ball for the Patriots.

On a night when the team seemingly couldn’t get anything going, Cunningham stepped in and sparked things with his legs. His presence under center kept the Texans’ defense honest due to the fear of him taking off and running. It also made up for an absolutely abysmal night for the Patriots’ offensive line.

Cunningham led the team in rushing with 34 yards and a touchdown.

Played WR in the first half. QB in the second half. Malik Cunningham is doing everything he can for the @Patriots.

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/bBFpXewtKp pic.twitter.com/dXR3ZHPI1v — NFL (@NFL) August 11, 2023

It’s obviously way too soon to be making any sort of wild roster assumptions, but the Patriots had to like what they saw from Cunningham, who was initially believed to be a long-shot bubble player. That obviously no longer seems like the case after that performance.

Anfernee Jennings was a force along the defensive front in this game. The fourth-year linebacker is finally healthy and looking more explosive than ever on the football field.

There were points early in the game where he looked like he couldn’t be guarded by the Texans’ offensive line.

Jennings is the forgotten Patriot considering he’s only played in two seasons. If he stays healthy, the former third-round pick out of Alabama could be in store for a breakout year in 2023.

