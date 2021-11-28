Winners and losers from Patriots’ commanding win over Titans

It wasn’t pretty, but the New England Patriots knocked off the top-ranked team in the AFC and improved to 8-4 with a 36-13 win — extending the win streak to six games.

The Tennessee Titans, who were riddled with key injuries, put up a fight and left the first half with a 68-yard rushing touchdown from Dontrell Hilliard. The defense also kept Mac Jones out of the end zone for a majority of the game after he threw an opening-drive touchdown to Kendrick Bourne. That’s where, as it has happened many times this season, Nick Folk had to come through and put points on the board.

Here are the winners and losers from the game.

WINNER: K Nick Folk

Folk has been the most reliable player this season.

Entering the day, he made 93 percent of his field goals and accounted for 104 points. The 37-year-old drilled 5 of 6 field goals and totaled 18 points in the win over Tennessee. The Patriots’ formula for success typically involves a strong run game, a top-notch defense and one of the league’s best kickers — which are all true this season.

Folk’s success will be instrumental in the Patriots’ push for a deep playoff run.

Press-box announcement: The 5th 50-yard field goal of the season for Nick Folk, which ties the Patriots record set by Stephen Gostkowski from 2013. Gostkowski, by the way, is present for the game (surprise birthday gift to his son). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 28, 2021

LOSER: Defensive line

A group that entered the week as the eighth-best run defense was shaky and allowed a couple big plays.

The Titans finished the day with 270 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown — with two 100-yard rushers. Fortunately, the three forced fumbles and offensive dominance covered those mistakes up throughout the game. Hilliard, who entered the game with 29 rushing yards over a four-year career, had 131 yards in the game.

He gashed this defense at the worst time.

WINNER: WRs Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne

Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne are clearly the best receivers on the team and they’re turning things up at the perfect time of the season.

Meyers finished the game with five receptions for 98 yards, which was close to his first 100-yard game of the year. Here’s one of his impressive catches.

Bourne brings energy to the team and he had a season-best performance with five catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Both of his touchdowns were exciting and extremely impressive.

LOSER: Running backs

Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson have been a huge part of the Patriots’ success this season. Harris entered the game with 603 yards and seven touchdowns, with 4.2 yards per carry.

He finished the game with 11 rushes for 40 yards and a touchdown, while Stevenson had nine carries for 43 yards. A majority of Harris and Stevenson’s production came at the end of the game when it was nearly over. Brandon Bolden was the only bright spot out of the group with four receptions for 54 yards.

The Titans have a tough run defense, but the Patriots will have to pick things up from the backfield with the Buffalo Bills ahead.

WINNER: QB Mac Jones

Despite having trouble in the red zone, Jones made sure the Patriots moved the chains and he continuously put Folk in field goal range.

The rookie finished the day throwing 23 of 32 for two touchdowns with a 72 completion percentage — recording his second 300-yard game of the year. Because of Jones’ ability to move the ball, the Patriots only had to punt the ball once in the game.

The Patriots have a winner with this rookie.

WINNER: CB J.C. Jackson

J.C. Jackson continues to prove why he’s one of the league’s best cornerbacks, with no questions asked.

His first huge play of the game was forcing a fumble on D’Onta Foreman who was breaking loose on a 30-yard rush.

A classic No! No! No! No! YES!!! J.C. Jackson forces the fumble and Jalen Mills falls on it before it gets out of bounds!!! #Patriots | #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/cDuKqXy0L4 — Boston Sports Tok (@BostonSportTok) November 28, 2021

In the fourth quarter, he sealed the victory on fourth down in the end zone.

ESPN’s Field Yates and Mike Reiss detail the impressive run that Jackson is on right now.

Over the past 4 games, Patriots CB J.C. Jackson has been thrown at 12 times, per a CBS graphic. The results:

– 2 total catches

– 4 interceptions by Jackson — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 28, 2021

From @ESPNStatsInfo: J.C. Jackson's 24 career interceptions are tied for 3rd most by a player in his first 4 seasons since the 1970 merger. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 28, 2021

