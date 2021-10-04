Winners and losers for Patriots brutal defeat to the Bucs in Week 4

New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans — and basically all NFL fans — had this game circled from the moment the league announced this year’s schedule.

After a hard-fought game on Sunday night in Foxboro, Tampa Bay finished ahead of New England by a score of 19-17.

Tom Brady’s return brought a lot of emotion but not a ton of fire-power from his team’s offense. The 19 points they scored was their lowest total of the season thus far.

The contest came down to a 56-yard field goal attempt from Nick Folk who had made 36 straight attempts. Folk’s kick bounced hard off the left upright, and Bill Belichick’s team was left with their third loss of the season.

These were the winners and losers from the Patriots’ Week 4 loss to the Buccaneers.

WINNER: LB Matthew Judon

Through the first four weeks of the season, Judon has lived up to every expectation that fans had for him after being the top defensive target for New England this offseason in free agency.

In this game, Judon was constantly in the backfield, making Brady’s life hell.

He finished the game with three tackles and one sack. He also drew a key hands-to-the-face penalty early in the second half that saved the Patriots’ defense from giving up a huge play to Antonio Brown.

LOSER: RB J.J. Taylor

In a game that didn’t have many opportunities for running backs, Taylor made a costly error.

On a swing pass to the back, Taylor was hit by defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr., and the ball popped out. It was recovered by Tampa Bay and swung momentum back towards the Buccaneers.

While Brady wasn’t able to capitalize, that fumble can’t happen. We may see more Rhamondre Stevenson starting next week.

WINNER: WR Jakobi Meyers

When the Patriots have needed a completion over the last two seasons, Meyers has been one of the most productive and dependable targets.

In this game, Meyers brought in eight receptions for 70 yards and completed two pass attempts for 45 yards to spark the offense.

The former undrafted wideout may not have a receiving touchdown in his career yet, but he’s contributed and done everything New England has asked of him.

LOSER: Patriots running game

From the offensive line to the backs, New England couldn’t get anything going on the ground. Tampa Bay’s front seven held Patriots’ backs to negative three yards on just six attempts.

New England’s strength was supposed to be their run game, but the Buccaneers were able to stifle their efforts.

You can’t really blame the backs, however, as they are constantly being hit before the line of scrimmage. The blocking needs to be better if they want to have success.

WINNER: QB Mac Jones

All eyes may have been on Brady this week, but Jones impressed with his opportunities in this matchup.

Jones completed 31-of-40 attempts (77.5%) for 274 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

While the Patriots were unable to get anything going on the ground, Jones was able to move the ball efficiently and effectively through the air.

At one point, the rookie quarterback completed 19 straight attempts, tying Brady for the most consecutive completions in Patriots’ history.

Despite taking hit after hit, Jones stood in the pocket with poise and continued to complete passes against a depleted secondary.

Patriots fans should be happy with that performance.

LOSER: OL Michael Onwenu

The Patriots appeared to bench the second-year offensive lineman in the second half after having two holding penalties early.

Ted Karras came in, and the offense didn’t seem to miss a beat.

Onwenu has been one of the better Patriots in the last couple of seasons, so this may be more of a coaching moment. He should be expected to re-take his spot next week against Houston.

