Winners and losers from Patriots’ blowout loss to Bills in playoffs

Nothing went right for the New England Patriots in the 47-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

The Bills totaled 300 yards in the first half (128 rushing yards) and they finished with a 27-3 lead entering the second half. Mac Jones threw an early interception and he did what he’s done all year — struggled to play from behind. To open the second half, Jones threw another interception on the first drive and the Bills followed it up with an Emmanuel Sanders touchdown.

Buffalo had full command of the game after the opening minutes from the beginning — scoring a touchdown on every drive but the last.

Here’s the winners and losers from the game, and there isn’t many winners from the Patriots.

WINNER: WR Kendrick Bourne

There wasn’t many bright spots on either side of the ball for the Patriots.

But, Kendrick Bourne was energetic and the only spark for the Patriots’ offense the entire night. He finished the game with seven catches for 77 yards and the team’s only two touchdowns. He’s going to be a major piece for the Patriots going forward.

LOSER: QB Mac Jones

As aforementioned, Jones has proven the entire season that he struggles mightily to play from behind.

He finished the game throwing 232 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions — with a 63 completion percentage. Jones still has an extremely bright future and the fact he brought the Patriots to the playoffs in his rookie year was impressive in itself.

His first interception of the game was nearly a perfect throw, but Micah Hyde just played the ball a little bit better.

Stop everything and watch this interception by Micah Hyde. 📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/VqkkBYIVmq — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 16, 2022

LOSER: The entire defense

It’s really difficult to narrow this down to one player. It’s also difficult to narrow this down to the rush defense or the pass defense — there wasn’t anything good from the Patriots’ defensive group.

The Bills finished the game with 174 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Devin Singletary, who hasn’t been a prolific rusher in his career yet, finished the game with 81 yards and two touchdowns. Allen finished the game with 66 rushing yards and his ground game opened up the passing attack.

These are the type of plays that the Patriots weren’t letting up all year.

Coaches used the term "stick-to-itiveness" when talking about Devin Singletary's late-season emergence. The more opps he got, the more he took advantage. Josh Allen may run the show & dictate terms offensively with his arm/legs/brain combo, but #26 is creating balance. #Bills pic.twitter.com/e0ZtYGAAlz — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 16, 2022

When it comes to the secondary, the Patriots gave up 308 passing yards and five touchdowns on the night. Nine different receivers had a reception and Allen looked absolutely unstoppable.

Oh yeah, and the Bills didn’t punt once — or fail to convert a third down on six attempts.

WINNER: P Jake Bailey

The Patriots were mainly either punting or turning the ball over on offense.

Jake Bailey wasn’t the former version of himself most of the season, but he had a great game against Buffalo. He punted the ball three times and he averaged 47.3 yards per attempt — whole pinning the Bills within in the 20-yard line twice.

At the end of the day, it didn’t matter due to the Bills’ inability to be stopped.

LOSER: Running back crew

Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson were instrumental in the Patriots’ first two games against the Bills this year.

Harris had 100-plus yards in both games and the rush attack was the reason for the Patriots’ first win. The Patriots finished the night with 89 total rushing yards, with an average of 4.5 yards per carry.

The Bills were flying into the backfield and the Patriots had no chance to spark up the fundamental part of their offensive game plan.

