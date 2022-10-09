Winners and losers from Patriots’ 29-0 blowout victory over Lions

The momentum from the New England Patriots’ near victory over the Green Bay Packers was carried into their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. However, unlike their Week 4 road meeting with the Packers, they were able to finish the job and get the win this time around.

It was a special performance from the team with rookie backup quarterback Bailey Zappe making his first NFL start.

Not only was he taking the reins as the starter, but he was doing so at a time when the Patriots were staring at the possibility of falling to 1-4 on the season and having their team goals snuffed out.

And yet, they’re still alive with an opportunity to make a run in the lightest six-game stretch of their schedule. That goes without mentioning Mac Jones could be returning any week now.

Here are the winners and losers from Sunday’s game.

Winner: Jack Jones

For a second straight week, rookie cornerback Jack Jones came away with a highlight reel interception. He picked off Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers last week, and this week, he high-pointed the ball and toe-tapped along the sideline to come down with an interception against Jared Goff.

There was a big concern as to how the Patriots would be able to replace J.C. Jackson, who made a splash in a free agency signing with the Los Angeles Chargers in the offseason. But the team seems to be in good hands for the future with Jones already showing signs of an emerging playmaker.

It’s still early in the season, but he just might be the biggest defensive steal of the 2022 NFL draft.

Loser: Nelson Agholor

It was a rough day for Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor. He failed to haul in a single reception in the entire game, and he also bobbled a sure-handed catch into the awaiting arms of the opposing defense, which resulted in an interception for Bailey Zappe.

More importantly, it was a drive killer when the Patriots were marching down the field. Agholor’s struggles was just another case of one of their supposed top receiving targets doing the disappearing act in games.

It seems to be a common theme for the Patriots with Jakobi Meyers serving as the only consistent receiving option in New England.

Winner: Matt Judon

With it being throwback day, Matt Judon came out during warmups with blue sleeves instead of the iconic red ones. But he immediately went back into the locker room and returned with the red sleeves for the actual game.

It must be a luck thing because the Pro Bowl linebacker looked like a one-man wrecking crew at times on the field. He blew up multiple plays to ruin the offense before it ever got started.

The Patriots’ have one of the better defensive fronts in all of football, and it’s spearheaded by Judon turning the heat up in the pocket. He came away with three tackles, two sacks and one tackle for a loss.

Winner: Rhamondre Stevenson

With Damien Harris leaving the game early with a hamstring injury, Rhamondre Stevenson stepped up valiantly in the role as the lead running back.

There’s no question that Stevenson is the more versatile playmaker. He has the shiftiness and power on the ground, along with the soft hands to make plays as a receiver. The latter has been a welcome addition with the team playing without veteran third-down back Ty Montgomery.

Stevenson also showed a willingness to put his body on the line in blitz protection. He’s clearly ready to be a starter if Harris’ injury causes him to miss time.

Winner: Kyle Dugger

Kyle Dugger continued to show up in a big way on the backend of the Patriots defense. He finished the game with four tackles and a scoop and score off a strip sack fumble from Goff.

But his most impressive feat was helping to hold Lions tight end T.J, Hockenson to only one reception for six yards after a week of blowing up the stat sheet against the Seattle Seahawks with eight receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

We can stop with the future talk for Dugger, who already looks like one of the best safeties in the league.

Winner: Bailey Zappe

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Bailey Zappe never looked fazed in his first official NFL start.

The rookie quarterback looked completely calm in the pocket, even in the rare times when things broke down in the offensive backfield. He never panicked when scanning the field, and he consistently stepped up in the pocket, while keeping his eyes downfield, to make crucial throws.

Even when Brian Hoyer returns to the lineup, Zappe has shown he’s deserving of being the top backup option for the Patriots. He made good throws and avoided the big mistakes. His lone interception came on a dropped pass from receiver Nelson Agholor.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire