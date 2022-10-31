Winners and losers in Patriots’ 22-17 road win over Jets

The New England Patriots went on the road and turned MetLife Stadium into a horror show for the streaking New York Jets.

There were ghosts, ghouls, goblins and Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throwing away three interceptions against an angry Patriots defense that came to play on Sunday. It was clearly needed with the offense sputtering on the other side of the ball against a tough Jets defense.

No, it wasn’t the prettiest performance for the Patriots on a day when Mac Jones was back under center, but it was a much-needed win to keep the team in the AFC East hunt. They handed a division rival a loss and got back to .500 win percentage.

That alone made the game a big success for the Patriots. Here are the winners and losers from the game.

Winner: Nick Folk

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On a day when the offense constantly failed to finish drives with touchdowns, Patriots kicker Nick Folk stepped up and helped lead the team to victory with his leg.

He went a perfect 5-of-5 kicking and accounted for 16 of the Patriots’ 22 points in the game. The team clearly needs to improve its red zone efficiency, but it’s good to know they have a kicking weapon with Folk’s consistency as well for tough games when they aren’t coming away with touchdowns.

It doesn’t hurt that he had such a big performance against his former team at East Rutherford, either. With this showing, he continued to prove he’s one of the most reliable kickers in the league.

Winner: Rhamondre Stevenson

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

There may come a time when Rhamondre Stevenson’s name is mentioned among the best running backs in the league. He rushed for 71 yards on the ground against the Jets, while also leading the team with seven receptions for 72 yards through the air.

Stevenson quickly became a security blanket for Mac Jones to throw the ball to on a day when he constantly had defenders draped all over him. When the team couldn’t rely on receivers to make plays, it was Stevenson that stepped up and took over the game.

Story continues

Good things seem to happen when the ball is in his hands, and the Patriots are making sure to draw up the play-calling for that to continue being the case.

Winner: Devin McCourty

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After a rough showing in last week’s loss to the Chicago Bears, Devin McCourty came firing back in a big way against the Jets. The standout veteran safety finished the game with six tackles, two pass deflections and two interceptions.

Leave it to McCourty to highlight that sort of resilience on the road against a vengeful Jets team riding a four-game winning streak.

The youth movement might be in full swing for the Patriots, but there’s no question that McCourty is still the heart and soul of the defensive backfield. His experience and leadership combined with the ability to still go out there and make plays is invaluable.

Winner: Jakobi Meyers

AP Photo/Justin Berl

Yes, Jakobi Meyers is a winner, again.

That’s what happens when you go out there and consistently make plays for your football team. Whenever there’s a big third down to be converted, Meyers seemingly separates from out of nowhere and gives his quarterback a chance to make a play.

He also scored the lone touchdown for the Patriots on Sunday against an incredibly stingy Jets defense.

What we’re seeing from Meyers is what you want to see out of any player that’s playing on an expiring contract.

Take note, Isaiah Wynn.

Loser: Cole Strange

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie guard Cole Strange finally showed his youth in an NFL game. Granted, it came against a ferocious Jets defensive front that seemingly had its way with the Patriots offensive line.

But Sunday’s game was easily Strange’s worst performance so far this season. The first-round draft pick hit the ground running so fast that people started to forget that he’s only played in eight NFL games.

Well, Patriots fans were forced to remember in the form of professional offensive game-wrecker Quinnen Williams, who blew Strange up when going head-to-head.

[listicle id=130241]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire