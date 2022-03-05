Winners, Losers from OL, RB workouts at 2022 scouting combine

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys were able to get a look at potential wide receiver and tight end prospects for April’s upcoming draft. The scouting combine is a very important time for NFL draft prospects and teams alike. It is a time for the NFL to get their staff together and get on the same page about prospects, conduct interviews, medical screenings, as well as see the players on the field testing.

On Friday the running backs and offensive linemen took the field in Indianapolis. Who saw their stock rise? Were there any fallers? Here’s a look at the winners and losers from Day 2.

Winner: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Hall had what was arguably the best day out of anyone on Day 2 of the NFL combine. He had an elite day of on-field testing and capped it off with an official 4.39 40 yard dash.

He didn’t just wow talent evaluators with his 40 yard dash time, he was phenomenal all around.

Breece Hall good day continues. pic.twitter.com/UDeBqABaEQ — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 5, 2022

For those keeping score at home, he tied Jonathan Taylor’s 40 yard dash time, jumped four inches higher than him, was a fraction shorter than Taylor in the broad jump (10.25 for Taylor), had a .05 higher 20 yard split, and .01 higher of a 10 yard split. Breece may have cemented himself as running back 1 after this performance. And take note of the RAS score, it was posted before the official times for the 40 came back, making his day even more special.

Loser: Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame

The only player who really hurt himself in a significant way on the day was Notre Dame’s Williams. Williams didn’t have the best of 40-yard dashes, logging a 4.65 official time.

The adjustment from the unofficial 4.72 time helps soften the blow a little, but it still puts him in the 32nd percentile of mockdraftable scores for all ball carriers ( so that includes, RB, FB, WR & TE). The only notable names with that same percentile were Jason Witten, Dallas Clark and James Connor, two of whom were tight ends. He did perform better in on the field drills. However, Williams draft stock definitely took a hit this week in Indianapolis, hopefully his interviews went well and he has a better showing at his pro day so his stock can climb back up.

Winner: Pierre Strong Jr. , RB, South Dakota State

Another player who cracked the 4.4 on the 40-yard dash was South Dakota State’s Strong. He was one of the few who’s unofficial time was actually an undersell.

4.39u 💨 SDSU's Pierre Strong Jr. just dropped the fasted 40 time among RBs this year! (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Ne3KBJFRsS — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 5, 2022

and it was later improved to 4.37.

South Dakota State RB Pierre Strong Jr. 40: 4.37 (OFFICIAL) — NFL Combine Tracker (@CombineTracker) March 5, 2022

This 40 time was good enough to put him in a two-way tie for fastest 40 yard dash out of running backs in Indianapolis. He had a very good day as a whole.

Doing a great job so far!https://t.co/nN32wWBIxJ pic.twitter.com/aJWV3tQ9O1 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 5, 2022

Winner: Boston College, IOL, Zion Johnson

Johnson is building off of an impressive Senior Bowl week and doing well at the combine.

Zion Johnson 32 reps on the bench and it was an ELECTRIC FACTORY in here — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) March 4, 2022

He had a 1.80 10-yard split (which is the first 10 yards in the 40-yard dash) which is important because it helps determine how explosive an offensive lineman is when coming out of his three-point stance.

Zion Johnson so far. pic.twitter.com/dVenl2APtV — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2022

Oh and he had one of the best 3-cone times out of all the offensive lineman in attendance.

3-cone OL times: 7.38 – Zion Johnson 7.52 – Dawson Deaton 7.57 – Logan Bruss 7.81 – Ed Ingram 7.82 – Ickey Ekwonu 7.88 – Charles Cross 8.50 – Myron Cunningham — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 5, 2022

7.38 was good for 92nd percentile. He should be a name to keep an eye on for all Cowboys fans as he is very much in contention to be the selection at 24. Oh one more thing, he ran a faster 20-yard shuttle than receiver WR David Bell yesterday.

Zion Johnson with a ridiculous 4.46 20 yard shuttle time! That’s better than WR David Bell who ran a 4.57 yesterday. Super quick for a big boy! — The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL) March 5, 2022

