Winners and losers of Odell Beckham Jr.'s deal with Ravens: New York, New York and Lamar Jackson

For the first time in 14 months, Odell Beckham Jr. has a team – the biggest name remaining in the NFL's free agent market going through the checkout line Sunday evening after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

And while it's fair to wonder what impact a 30-year-old player who's coming off another reconstructive knee surgery and who is arguably no longer a No. 1 receiver in the league will ultimately have, there are still sure to be noticeable ripples emanating from OBJ's decision.

The apparent winners and losers throughout the NFL – and beyond – with Beckham finally off the board:

.@obj IS COMING TO BALTIMORE ‼️



We have agreed in principle on a one-year contract with WR Odell Beckham Jr. pic.twitter.com/NBKFcLC7iR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 9, 2023

WINNERS

Odell Beckham: Considering the layoff, injuries and his age, landing a deal worth, per multiple reports, $15 million guaranteed and up to $18 million if its incentives are maxed out is a pretty nice windfall. Remember, OBJ was averaging $18 million annually at the peak of his powers after signing a five-year, $90 million extension with the New York Giants five years ago. Now, he lands with a perennial playoff team and should have every opportunity to become Baltimore's No. 1 wideout.

Lamar Jackson: Though the 2019 league MVP has been at contractual loggerheads with the Ravens for some time, the opportunity to join forces with Beckham is a pretty nifty incentive to not only play in Charm City this year but could also be a means to drive up Jackson's asking price in 2024 – if he winds up playing on the franchise tag in 2023 – if OBJ is able to help the quarterback take his game to a new level while stacking (playoff?) wins along the way. Glass mostly full, this also seems to be a signal from the front office to Jackson that the Ravens are committed to supercharging their new-look attack. Glass potentially overflowing, the 2023 cash outlay for Beckham could incentivize another team to craft an offer sheet for Jackson given Baltimore's cap is that much more leveraged and could make it just a little tougher for the Ravens to match a highly frontloaded arrangement if such a pact were to come the quarterback's way.

Story continues

NATE DAVIS: For Lamar Jackson, it's well past time to hire an agent – so don't wait

Ravens: They've suddenly got their best weapon at receiver since ... Steve Smith Sr.? Anquan Boldin? Derrick Mason? Take your pick, but it's been a minute. And while expanding the playbook for new coordinator Todd Monken, it appears general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh have also appeased Jackson – at least to some degree – based on what social media tells us anyway. Obviously premature to slot Baltimore for Super Bowl 58, but a team that's almost unfailingly competitive when Jackson is on the field looks that much more strapped as an AFC factor for 2023 ... provided its stars are healthy and Monken's vision provides clarity and victories.

Mark Andrews: He was the league's best tight end two years ago, even with Jackson missing five games. With defenses forced to honor OBJ's game-breaking ability, Andrews should enjoy extra breathing room while maneuvering underneath.

AFC North: Beckham should add another delicious layer to the always nasty Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry. The last time he was on an NFL football field, OBJ was shredding the Cincinnati Bengals defense in Super Bowl 56 before tearing his ACL prior to halftime. But two chances per season to stick it to his former team, the Cleveland Browns? Yes, yes, yes, please.

Garrett Wilson: The NFL's reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year is anticipating making an even greater impact in 2023 as the New York Jets' top target. Yet his hold on that position – and his numbers – should be even stronger now that he's sharing targets merely with Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman, but not with a fellow alpha like Beckham.

LOSERS

Aaron Rodgers: Bummer for the presumptive new QB1 of the Jets, who were set to host Beckham for a visit before the Ravens apparently made an offer he couldn't refuse. The four-time MVP will still have quite an arsenal with the NYJ – again, assuming Rodgers finally gets to Florham Park – but Beckham would have been one heckuva trump card alongside Wilson and Co.

Saquon Barkley: Beckham's teammate for one season with the Giants in 2018, there won't be a reunion for the Pro Bowl runner. Now, the franchised running back must hope oft-injured TE Darren Waller and a non-descript group of receivers can create enough room to operate amid the possibility he will again be playing for a contract this season.

WR Odell Beckham and RB Saquon Barkley (26) were teammates for one season with the New York Giants in 2018.

Rashod Bateman: A first-round pick in 2021, he had a decent rookie season in Baltimore. But Bateman only appeared in six games last year, which ended with surgery for a Lisfranc injury. Then he lashed out at DeCosta on Twitter during the scouting combine after the GM lamented the Ravens' lack of production from their receivers. So that went well. Suddenly, Bateman is probably no better than Jackson's No. 3 option in the passing game – and that could be optimistic based on what newly signed WR Nelson Agholor and promising TE Isaiah Likely, among others, bring to Monken's mix.

Draft-eligible receivers: With Baltimore bolstering its receiver depth chart, increasing possibility a 2023 draft that mostly seems stocked with Robin types at the top end of the wideout group could see more of them – Jordan Addison? Jalin Hyatt? Quentin Johnston? Zay Flowers? – pushed into Round 2 and perhaps beyond.

Odell Beckham: There's a flip side to every coin. When last seen with the Los Angeles Rams, OBJ was again thriving – albeit while playing second fiddle to All-Pro Cooper Kupp. That could effectively be his role again amid Andrews' presence, yet it presumes what's been a run-reliant offense smoothly coalesces into its next iteration. And if Beckham really wants to cash in big next year, he'll have to help Jackson – never the league's most dangerous thrower in terms of placing the ball outside the numbers – take that next step in his progression as a passer. With the exception of Marquise Brown in 2021 (91 receptions, 1,008 yards) no other Ravens wideout had as many as 65 catches or 800 yards in Jackson's five seasons – and none have had double-digit TD receptions. Beckham hasn't hit the 1,000-yard plateau since 2019 nor had at least 10 scoring grabs since doing it in each of his first three seasons – and those may all be unreasonable thresholds in this offense. But maybe they wouldn't have been had he taken that scheduled trip to see the Jets this week?

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Odell Beckham Jr. deal winners, losers: Tough blow for Jets, Giants?