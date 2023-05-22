Winners and losers at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Winners and losers at the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Sunday at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

WINNERS

Kyle Larson — Larson turned in one of the most dominant performances in the history of the All-Star Race. He led 145 of the 200 laps, including the final 96, and breezed to a 4.5-second win.

Bubba Wallace — Wallace was best in class, coming home second after the runaway express that was Kyle Larson.

Daniel Suarez — Suarez finished seventh and was the only driver other than winner Kyle Larson to lead a lap. He led 55.

North Wilkesboro Speedway — The track’s new/old face was a hit with fans and competitors. Kyle Larson’s runaway win took away some excitement from the Cup Series’ first visit to North Wilkesboro since 1996, but the revitalized track likely will play a role in the sport for years to come.

LOSERS

Kyle Busch — Going into the race, Busch had led 324 laps in All-Star competition. He was a non-factor Sunday, finishing 22nd, two laps down.

William Byron — The Cup Series’ victory leader this year with three, Byron had a tough Sunday, finishing 20th, two laps behind.

Brad Keselowski — Keselowski’s struggles in All-Star competition continued. He finished 19th Sunday and remains winless in All-Star events.

