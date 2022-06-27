Winners and losers at Nashville Superspeedway

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway.

WINNERS

Chase Elliott – Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet stormed to the front in the race’s final stage, and he won without a serious challenge despite a late-race caution that bunched the field. He became the fifth driver with two wins this season and with the victory assured his fifth multi-win season.

Austin Cindric – The Daytona 500 winner moved through the field in the final stage to finish seventh, his third best run of the season. He has back-to-back top 10s after a fifth-place finish at Sonoma two weeks ago.

Kurt Busch – Busch scored a surprising second in the mad rush to the finish after a late-race caution. He led only three laps but positioned himself to score a solid top five. His only regret was that he didn’t give winner Chase Elliott a stronger challenge in the final laps.

LOSERS

Joe Gibbs Racing – How can a team lead 250 of 300 laps and “lose”? JGR collapsed in the final stage, gambling for tires during a late-race caution and losing any chance of catching winner Chase Elliott, who did not pit. Denny Hamlin led a race-high 114 laps but finished sixth. Martin Truex Jr. won the first two stages and led 82 laps but finished 22nd. And Kyle Busch led 54 laps but was mired in heavy traffic, along with Truex, over the closing laps and finished 21st. It was a strong night that ended in mediocrity.

Brad Keselowski – Keselowski’s struggles continue. He was involved in a late-race meeting with Cole Custer and finished 29th, two laps down.

Alex Bowman and William Byron – Despite the success of their Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott in winning the race, Alex Bowman finished 36th after a third-turn crash on lap 50 and William Byron finished 35th as steering problems plagued his car.

