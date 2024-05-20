Winners, losers from NASCAR All-Star weekend at North Wilkesboro

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday night's NASCAR All-Star Race:

WINNERS

Joey Logano — It has been a challenging season for the Team Penske driver, who is outside a playoff spot at the midway point of the regular season. He dominated Sunday night's race, leading 199 of the 200 laps to score his second career All-Star victory.

Chris Buescher — In the last three weeks, he lost at Kansas by .001 seconds, was leading late at Darlington before he was wrecked and finished third in the All-Star Race. He's consistently running at the front. Seems only a matter of time before he wins his first race of the season.

Kyle Larson — A few hours after qualifying fifth for this weekend's Indianapolis 500 (airing on NBC and Peacock), Larson finished fourth in the All-Star Race.

Bubba Wallace — He did a masterful job of keeping Joey Logano from lapping him for several laps before the break at the halfway point and went on to finish sixth.

Corey Heim — He won Saturday's Truck race for his eighth victory in 51 career series starts and third win of the year.

Brenden Queen — The short track driver known as "Butterbean" made his series debut and finished fourth a year. It came a year after he won the CARS Tour race at North Wilkesboro.

LOSERS

Kyle Busch — It has been a struggle this season for the Richard Childress Racing driver who was punched by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after the All-Star Race for an incident on the second lap with Stenhouse.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — His All-Star experience lasted two laps after retaliatory contact from Kyle Busch sent him into the wall. With no tunnel to leave the infield, Stenhouse waited for Busch after the race. As they disagreed with what happened on the track, Stenhouse punched Busch, starting a melee.