Winners and losers from Michigan football's postponement vs. Ohio State

Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
·6 min read

Add another tradition to the lengthy list of those stamped out in 2020 by the novel coronavirus.

Michigan football will not square off against Ohio State for the first time in more than 100 years. The last time the Buckeyes and Wolverines didn't play a fall football game was in 1917.

This year's matchup, each team's regular-season finale, was postponed Tuesday because of rising cases within Michigan's program. While the 2-4 Wolverines had little else besides pride to play for, the 5-0 Buckeyes need another game to qualify for the Big Ten title game and College Football Playoff.

Ohio State's game two weeks ago vs. Illinois was canceled as well a November matchup with Maryland. Michigan's game vs. Maryland last week was also a no contest.

Warde Manuel, Michigan's athletic director, said Tuesday the cancellation decision was made to help the Big Ten and OSU plan accordingly in finding a sixth opponent. Manuel said the six-game threshold should not preclude the Buckeyes from playing for a conference championship.

[ Why next 8 days could make or break Jim Harbaugh's Michigan football future ]

It's obviously a bad scene for the teams involved, but what about everyone else? And where does Kirk Herbstreit fit into all this?

Here are winners and losers following Tuesday's cancellation:

Losers

Ohio State football

This one is obvious. As it stands, the Buckeyes must play another game to even sniff the College Football Playoff, by way of the Big Ten championship game. Ohio State was charging down a path to win the conference and represent it in college football's final four, with a small speed bump — the rival Wolverines — the only deterrent from an abbreviated perfect season.

But without meeting the six-game threshold the Big Ten has set, the Buckeyes are in limbo.

[ Reaction to Michigan football-Ohio State game cancellation ]

With the Big Ten standing to lose a lot of clout if it does not have a CFP team, rumors are already flying about how the conference will help Ohio State find a sixth opponent. Which brings us to...

The Big Ten

One winner every time these two play: The Big Ten Conference. It's a historic rivalry — undoubtedly one of the nation's most revered — that has to be a financial boon to the Big Ten, even if Michigan is no longer elite. This year, the game seemed to be a formality as far as the result, but it played a key role in OSU making the title game and CFP.

If the Buckeyes fail to qualify for the CFP, the Big Ten fails to qualify for the CFP and that's a huge blackeye for a conference that likes to think of itself as on par with the SEC, and a level above the remaining Power Five leagues.

B1G WINNERS, LOSERS: Wisconsin down along with U-M and this highly paid coach

Somehow, Michigan

You'd think the Wolverines would come out winners, or at least neutral, in not having to face an assured beatdown at the hands of its most hated rival. But Tuesday's news will just leave head coach Jim Harbaugh, athletic director Warde and the Michigan family will more questions and (baseless) speculation that U-M is ducking, and thereby sabotaging Ohio State.

Kirk Herbstreit

While his gut feeling that the game would be canceled was right, he had to walk back his theory that Michigan is using the current health crisis as an excuse to screw over Ohio State. Social media found it funny and interesting, but Manuel called him a "fool." Not only was the claim baseless speculation, as Herbstreit admitted, it calls into question the validity of the measures Michigan is taking to, ostensibly, protect its student-athletes. When one uses the possibility of a pandemic-included postponement as gamesmanship or obstruction, it's a bad look for everyone involved. Especially the guy (and former Buckeye) who said it.

Kirk Herbstreit hands off to Robert Smith on Nov. 27, 1992, in a game vs. Michigan.
Kirk Herbstreit hands off to Robert Smith on Nov. 27, 1992, in a game vs. Michigan.

Winners

Cincinnati football

If Ohio State is stuck at five wins, No. 7 Cincinnati's 8-0 record, including victories over a ranked Army team and a ranked SMU team, would be hard for the CFP committee to ignore — even if it came in Group of Five play.

However, the Bearcats are facing their own COVID-19 emergency. After last week's game vs. Temple was canceled, this week's potentially resume-boosting contest vs. No. 24 Tulsa was also postponed due to coronavirus at Cincinnati.

Texas A&M and Florida fans are also licking their chops at the idea of the Big Ten missing out on the CFP, hoping their battle-tested, but loss-tinged, top-six teams would get the nod over undefeated Cincy or Coastal Carolina.

Jim Harbaugh

How does Michigan lose but Harbaugh win? "Very carefully," my great-grandfather would say when posed with a difficult-to-answer question.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines reacts in the second half while playing the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 28, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines reacts in the second half while playing the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 28, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

This answer isn't so difficult. Harbaugh, who is reportedly talking about a contract extension with U-M amid a career-worst year, is a winner in not losing.

He doesn't add another loss, probably a brutal one, to his ledger again Wolverines rivals and doesn't have to deal with a week's worth of questions about why his team is so bad. Now the questions might be about his contract or his team's outbreak or what is sure to be an uneasy offseason. But at least he didn't take another L on national television.

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: Moving on from Harbaugh would be costly for Michigan

The SEC

As if football's most dominant conference needs another notch on its belt, the SEC gains a bit better footing in light of the Big Ten's key game being canceled.

Ohio State's drama, for one, gives the SEC a (faint) shot at sneaking two teams in the CFP for the second time. The latest cancellation also makes the Big Ten look just plain bad. The SEC has been rocked by postponements as well — as would any league trying to play amateur sports during a pandemic — but Big Ten's reluctance to build in a "bye week" on its schedule was an obvious problem now rearing its unsightly head. Kevin Warren and his brain trust will have a bunch of questions to answer that should have never been a factor in the first place.

The SEC didn't have to do anything at all this week and once again asserts its dominance as the nation's premier college football conference.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football, Kirk Herbstreit losers as Ohio State game canceled

Latest Stories

  • Alex Smith on leg gash: “I could see the blood pumping out”

    If you were planning to eat dinner at halftime of Monday’s Washington-Pittsburgh game, you may have experienced an unexpected change of plans. Late in the second quarter, images appeared of Washington quarterback Alex Smith‘s lower left leg, which had blood streaming from a gash in his shin, in a way that (but for the burgundy [more]

  • Apparently savvy clock move by Alex Smith confuses refs, leads to Washington FG in upset of Steelers

    Did Alex Smith know what he was doing when he carried the football to the sideline against the Steelers?

  • Volleyball star Hayley Hodson had it all, until blows to her head changed everything

    Hayley Hodson was a 'dream athlete' and top student. But blows to the volleyball star's head changed the course of her life. She's suing Stanford.

  • Reaction to Michigan football-Ohio State game cancellation

    Reaction from around the web, after Michigan Wolverines' game against Ohio State Buckeyes canceled due to COVID-19 cases at U-M

  • Mike Tomlin to Chase Young: I never want to lose enough games to draft a guy like you

    Steelers coach Mike Tomlin offered some praise for Football Team rookie defensive end Chase Young during Monday’s game, by saying Tomlin wouldn’t want to be able to draft a player as good as Young. In footage shot by NFL Films, Tomlin approached Young on the field and told him that he would never want to [more]

  • Bryce Harper’s contract suddenly has him in a tight spot

    The Phillies are having problems building around Harper and he has nowhere to go.

  • Eagles release Jamon Brown after reportedly sending him home on Saturday

    Veteran guard Jamon Brown traveled with the Eagles to Green Bay for Sunday’s game, but he reportedly parted ways with the team well before kickoff. Longtime Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn reports that Brown was kicked out of the team hotel and sent home by chief security officer Dom DiSandro on Saturday due to conduct detrimental [more]

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Quarterbacks come off the board early, often

    Five quarterbacks come off the board in this new 2021 NFL mock draft, including four in the top 10

  • Ron Rivera delivers epic postgame speech following win over Steelers

    The head coach's postgame speech following Washington's win over Pittsburgh will get you fired up.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Report: Patriots miss out on re-signing WR Isaiah Ford

    Tough outcome for the Patriots.

  • Bill Belichick becomes first coach to accomplish this feat in Patriots' win vs. Chargers

    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick accomplished a rare feat Sunday that will be pretty hard for any other coach to match.

  • Damian Lillard has cold blooded response to Paul George saying he wants to retire with Clippers

    Dame is a real one.

  • NFL quarterback rankings: Lamar Jackson falls, Justin Herbert enters the top 10

    After thirteen weeks of NFL action, there have been impressive performances registered by rookies and old hands alike. New stars have emerged while other quarterbacks have faltered. Having assessed the quarterbacks back in September, it is time for an updated look at the most important position in the game. A number of franchise quarterbacks have been injured, so the current starting QB will be ranked in their place. This ranking assesses each quarterback in order from best to worst, not simply who played well the week before. 1. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) - no change Mahomes continues to amaze on a weekly basis, producing special throws and creating unique passing angles. His decision making has been excellent this season, only throwing two interceptions all year. A league MVP contender. 2. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) - up 3 Rodgers has been supreme this campaign. His vision to spot the right pass and then put the ball exactly where he wants is special. Despite recently turning 37, Rodgers is playing some of the best football of his career in an exciting and well run Packers offense. The main rival to Mahomes for league MVP. 3. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) - down 1 Having been the best player in the league for the first half of the season, Wilson's staggeringly high level has fallen off. He only drops one place, however, as his offensive line has been struggling to protect him and Wilson is still making special plays. It will be interesting to see how he closes out the season. 4. Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans) - no change Watson has had a fantastic season but the poor form of his team and the coaching changes made in Houston have distracted from how well he has played. Only Mahomes has thrown for more yards than Watson so far this campaign. It should also be remembered that the Texans traded away his number one target, DeAndre Hopkins, in the offseason. A special player who continues to improved markedly year on year. 5. Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - down 2 The Ravens - and Jackson - have been somewhat of a disappointment this season. He has failed to live up to the MVP season he put together last year, but there is still a very talented quarterback there. Jackson's passing looks to have improved but Baltimore's scheme is simply not creating the same amount of opportunities for him to use his feet.

  • LeBron James unexpectedly spotted on highway, shows off limited-production convertible's power

    LeBron James kept his mask on for the drive.

  • SEE IT: Chase Young flies off the edge to finish off goal line stand vs. Steelers

    Remember December 7th, 2020 as the night America learned Chase Young can fly.

  • Fantasy playoff advice and waiver wire targets

    We made it. For most of you, the fantasy playoffs begin this week and Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski are here to get your roster ready for a title run.  The guys hand out some free advice before diving into the quarterback position. What can we expect from Jalen Hurts?  Scott and Andy take a deeper look at the running back position this week as most of the solid options are near 50% rostered in Yahoo Fantasy leagues. Is there a potential league winner out there on the wire? Wide Receiver is an interesting position heading into the playoffs thanks to players like Keke Coutee. Can the Texans wideout continue to post Will Fuller type numbers? 

  • Report: James Harden’s trade list includes Nets, 76ers, other contenders

    Harden expanding his list increases the likelihood of a trade.

  • Ranking the Yankees' 5 best free agent pitching options to fix starting rotation

    So with the latest domino in Lance Lynn to fall, where else could the Yankees go for some rotation help this offseason? They’re going to need it and should be looking in that market as well.

  • Washington exposed Steelers offense and told the world

    Steelers Wire talks about how Washington players weren't shy talking about how the Steelers offense was exposed.