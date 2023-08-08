Winners, losers after Michigan Cup race

A look at the winners and losers from the Michigan Cup race:

WINNERS

Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski — Buescher scored his second consecutive victory of the season, while his boss and RFK teammate finished fourth. This marks the first time RFK Racing has had both cars in the top five at Michigan since June 2012. Buescher is the first driver from the organization to win back-to-back races since Carl Edwards in 2010.

Buescher goes back-to-back with Michigan win

It had been 10 years since RFK Racing won at Michigan with Greg Biffle behind the wheel before Chris Buescher drove to victory lane for his second-straight NASCAR Cup Series win in Ford's backyard.

Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin— Joe Gibbs Racing teammates had a strong race. Truex’s runner-up result is the sixth time in the last 10 races he’s finished in the top three. Remains the points leader. Hamlin’s third-place finish gives him four consecutive finishes of seventh or better. He has five top-three finishes in the last nine races.

Truex Jr. drives to 4th runner-up at Michigan

Martin Truex Jr. says the No. 19 team needed a longer run and more tire falloff to get to and pass Chris Buescher, who couldn't be caught out front in the clean air at Michigan.

Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez — Trackhouse Racing teammates both had top-10 finishes. Suarez placed sixth. Chastin was seventh. It’s the first time they have finished in the top 10 in the same race since Fontana in February.

Ty Gibbs — Finished 11th and passed Michael McDowell to take over the final playoff spot with three races to go.

LOSERS

Chase Elliott — Blown tire sends Elliott into the wall and to a 36th-place finish. Looking for a bright side? He no longer has to answer questions about pointing his way into the playoffs. He needs a win, but he’s been saying that since he came back, so his mindset hasn’t changed.

Tyler Reddick — Had a strong car until a loose wheel ruined his day, leaving him with a 30th-place finish. Team has struggled with its execution during the summer.

Alex Bowman — Car was damaged in an incident and finished 33rd. Another Hendrick Motorsports driver who needs a win to make the playoffs.

Bowman spins after Gilliland pinched into wall

Todd Gilliland gets pinched into the wall by Austin Cindric and Michael McDowell, which causes a chain-reaction spin from contact between Chase Briscoe and Alex Bowman.