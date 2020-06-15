Winners and losers in Miami

WINNERS

Denny Hamlin — He becomes the first driver to win three races this season, scoring a dominant victory Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Rivalries — Add another chapter to the Chase Elliott-Joey Logano saga. After Elliott wrecked both while battling Logano for the lead late at Bristol and further irritated Logano by his attitude after the incident, Logano might have gotten a measure of revenge Sunday. As Elliott went to put Logano two laps down with about 30 laps left, Logano raced Elliott hard. Said Elliott afterward: “I just need to get through lapped traffic better.” Denny Hamlin said he didn’t think Logano’s actions cost Elliott the win but added: “I’m sure that Joey probably ran him pretty hard there. I think most people would, given the Bristol situation. You almost as a driver kind of got to expect it.”

Ryan Blaney — His third-place finish is his fifth top-five finish in the last six races.

Richard Childress Racing — Tyler Reddick finished fourth and Austin Dillon placed seventh. That marked the first time since the July 2018 race at Daytona that RCR had two cars place in the top 10. To find a race other than Daytona or Talladega where RCR had two cars in the top? That would be the 2017 Southern 500.

AJ Allmendinger — A week after winning his first NASCAR race on an oval, he came back to finish fourth in Sunday’s Xfinity race to winner Chase Briscoe and claim the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus. That’s quite a week.

LOSERS

Ryan Newman — His spin brought out an early caution and it was downhill from there, finishing a season-worst 30th.

Kevin Harvick — His 26th place finish was the worst of the season. He had contact on pit road and on the track.

Well.. We tried.🤷🏻‍♂️

Had a great car thru the first few lightening holds, than after the last one got the RR quarter panel screwed up on pit road from opening pit road too soon. Then it was all down hill from there..

On to @TalladegaSuperS next week! Thanks everyone for watching! — Rodney Childers (@RodneyChilders4) June 15, 2020





