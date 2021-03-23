2021 NCAA Tournament - Round two winners and losers
Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek recaps the second round of the NCAA Tournament, including a few upsets and two Sweet 16 games to keep an eye on.
Kansas bowed out in the second round with a 34-point loss. UNC lost by 23 in the first round. Duke and Kentucky didn't even make the tournament.
Krysten Peek recaps USC's dominant performance against Kansas to gain a spot in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2007.
Gonzaga, Oregon, Michigan and UCLA move on to the Sweet 16, but Iowa, Oklahoma, Colorado and Ohio are headed home after Monday's second round.
Monday action at the NCAA tournament is usually just the championship game.
Gonzaga stands head and shoulders above the field. But Monday's results actually made its road to a national title more difficult.
With No. 15 Oral Roberts, No. 12 Oregon St. and No. 11 Syracuse all advancing on one side of the bracket (not to mention Loyola Chicago), this might be the most upset-laden bracket ever.
Of all the big names coaching in this year’s NCAA tournament, there’s one who stands out above the rest when it comes to performance against the spread.
The U.S. men's soccer team will make the Tokyo Olympics if it wins a match next Sunday in the CONCACAF qualifying tournament.
Nine Big Ten teams secured NCAA tournament bids on Selection Sunday, more than any other league in college basketball. Eight days later, Michigan is the only one still alive.
The regular season has come to an end and the 2021 men’s NCAA tournament begins on Thursday, March 18 with 68 teams in the hunt to win it all. Number one seeds for March Madness 2021 include: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan. RELATED: How to watch, live stream every March Madness 2021 game Check out
Minty Bets is joined by Frank Schwab and the Director of Trading for MGM Resorts, Jeff Stoneback, to discuss the first weekend of March Madness and look ahead to the regionals next week.
Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points, Terance Mann added a season-high 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 22-point deficit in the second half to snap the Atlanta Hawks' eight-game winning streak with a 119-110 victory Monday night. Luke Kennard made all eight of his shots and scored all of his season high-tying 20 points in the second half for the Clippers, who fell behind 88-66 in the third quarter shortly after a frustrated coach Ty Lue put in a small lineup of five reserves. “With the team that we have, we know that we’re capable of making some comebacks,” Kennard said.
Jaden Shackelford and Alabama stuck with what got them to the NCAA Tournament, torching Maryland with 3-point shooting in a 96-77 second-round rout on Monday night.
No. 6-seeded USC shot the ball better than it has all season from the perimeter, got production from up and down its rotation, jumped out to a 19-point halftime lead on No. 3 Kansas and only made it even more of a blowout in the second half while closing out an 85-51 win Monday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis, Ind. For the first time since 2007, the Trojans are headed to the Sweet 16. More to the point, it's only the third time this program has advanced past the second round of the NCAA tournament since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985 (and now 68 teams), including an Elite Eight appearance in 2001 that is now also within reach of matching.
Oh, you wanted upsets? Day 2 delivered in a big way.
The Nets are now missing Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Landry Shamet for their upcoming three-game road trip.
Kyra Elzy and Kellie Harper won a lot of NCAA Tournament games together while teammates at Tennessee
Chaundee Brown hadn't scored more than 15 points in a game since December. He played the game of his life to send Michigan to the Sweet 16.
Oral Roberts joins Florida Gulf Coast as the only No. 15 seeds to ever advance to the Sweet 16.