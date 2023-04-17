Winners and losers at Martinsville Speedway

Mike Hembree
A look at winners and losers from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway:

WINNERS

Kyle Larson – Larson took advantage of a late-race caution flag and excellent pit strategy to score a convincing four-second victory, his second win of the year.

Martin Truex Jr. – Truex wrestled with an ill-handling race car much of the day but rebounded to finish third, his first top-five run of what has been a frustrating season.

Chase Briscoe – Briscoe finished fifth, leading a career-high 109 laps.

Chase Elliott – Elliott didn’t count on a top-10 finish entering the race, his first back since suffering a broken leg. But he got a 10th, running particularly well in the final stage.

LOSERS

Legacy Motor ClubNoah Gragson finished 30th and was followed one spot behind by teammate Erik Jones. Both were two laps down.

William Byron – Byron was considered a favorite entering the race but failed to show up near the front and finished 23rd.

Harrison Burton – Burton caused the first on-track caution with a spin and finished 29th, two laps down.

