WINNERS

Martin Truex Jr. — Remember when he couldn’t win on a short track? Yes, it is hard to recall those days after he scored his fourth win in the last six short track races on Wednesday at Martinsville Speedway. This could be a good sign for him since Martinsville is scheduled to be the final playoff race before the championship finale in Phoenix in November.

Team Penske — Didn’t get the win but got the next best thing with Ryan Blaney second, Brad Keselowski third and Joey Logano fourth.

Chase Elliott — His fifth-place finish was his fourth top-10 result in the last five races.

Jimmie Johnson — He led a season-high 70 laps before finishing 10th for his third consecutive top 10.

LOSERS

Austin Dillon — Rough night. A cut tire at the start of the race damaged a crush panel and he was overcome from the exhaust with less than 100 laps to go. He had to be helped out of the car. Dillon finished 37th.

Aric Almirola — Started second, fell a lap down early and had a battery problem before finishing 33rd.

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch — Both had issues early, fell a lap down and never were a factor. Hamlin finished 24th. Busch was 19th.

Winners and losers from Martinsville originally appeared on NBCSports.com