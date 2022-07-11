Winners and Losers from the latest round of realignment | College Football Enquirer
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde decide who the winners and the losers were in the latest round of college conference realignment.
The dust has settled on the earth-shattering move of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten. Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde take this break in the action to pick out winners and losers from around the college football landscape. Does the Big 12 look better now than a month ago? What about national powers Clemson and the ACC? Pat and Dan also look into buying some unique Indiana real estate before diving into the Zach Wilson drama...
