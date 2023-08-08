Winners and losers from the latest conference realignment cycle

Despite fall camp being underway around the country, conference realignment has dominated the headlines over the past several days. As teams prepare for the 2023 college football, the landscape of college athletics has been tremendously reshaped.

The Pac-12 as we know it is seemingly gone forever thanks to the conference’s inability to secure a lucrative TV deal.

Colorado was the first to jump ship and return to the Big 12, but it did not take long for other schools in the Pac-12 to follow suit and make their exits. Since the Buffs’ departure, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah have all agreed to join other conferences after this year,

Now that the dust has settled, at least for now, let’s take a look at some of the winners and losers from this cycle of conference realignment.

Winner: Colorado

The Buffs are not only winners because they are leaving the all-but-dead Pac-12, but they are also reuniting with some of their oldest rivals. Plus, joining the Big 12 allows Coach Prime to flex his recruiting muscles in states such as Texas and Florida. No matter how you slice it, Colorado is one of the major winners of the latest circus of realignment.

Winner: Arizona

While Arizona does not have a prominent football program, you could make the argument that its basketball history is among the best in the sport. The Wildcats will now join the top conference in college basketball and will have the opportunity to build some strong rivalries against Kansas and Baylor.

Winner: The Big 12

With Texas and Oklahoma heading to the SEC in 2024, the Big 12 needed a boost and it got just that in the latest shuffling of programs. With four new members coming over in 2024, the Big 12 will have a strong 16-team conference with a future that seems secure.

Losers: Oregon and Washington

I paired Oregon and Washington together because they are both losers for the same exact reason and it really doesn’t have anything to do with athletics. This comes down to logistics and money. Not only are the Ducks and Huskies half a country away from their nearest Big Ten opponent, but they are also receiving less than half as much in TV money as their West Coast counterparts, USC and UCLA, who are also headed to the Big Ten. The phrase “timing is everything” comes to mind here.

Loser: The Pac-12 and its remaining teams

Obviously, the biggest loser in all of this is the Pac-12. The conference barely has a pulse and is left with just four future teams, none of which move the needle nationally. If the conference doesn’t act swiftly, the Pac-12 could be gone sooner rather than later.

We’ll be watching closely how Oregon State, Washington State, Cal and Stanford act in the coming days.

