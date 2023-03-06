Winners and losers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

A look at the winners and losers in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

WINNERS

William Byron — Byron zapped the rest of the field in Vegas. His Chevrolet ran like the wind most of the day, leading 176 of the race’s 271 laps. Despite the strong run, he had to rally in overtime to grab the win.

Kyle Larson — Larson raced in the shadow of William Byron much of the way, then took first place in the final stage. Chances are good he would have won the race without the late-race caution that bunched the field for overtime.

Alex Bowman — He placed third, giving Hendrick Motorsports a 1-2-3 finish. Bowman’s 85 points in the first two races of the West Coast swing is second in the series to Ross Chastain‘s 91 points.

Daniel Suarez — Suarez didn’t lead a lap, but his 10th-place run gives him top-10 finishes in all three Cup races to date and puts him fourth in points.

Justin Haley — Haley drove a steady race and was in the wake of the lead group at the end, finishing eighth, easily his best run of the year. The finish boosted him seven places in points to 23rd.

Corey LaJoie – LaJoie finished 20th and has top-20 runs (16th at Daytona, 14th at Auto Club) in all three races to date.

LOSERS

Chase Briscoe and Ryan Preece — Although Kevin Harvick finished ninth and was in the jumble at the front late in the race, his Stewart-Haas Racing teammates stumbled. Briscoe finished two laps down in 28th. Preece was a lap behind the leaders in 23rd.

Noah Gragson — Gragson had a rough afternoon with three pit road speeding penalties and came home 30th, two laps off the lead pace.

Joey Logano — Logano won the pole but struggled through the race, slapping the wall and later hitting the fence harder during a three-wide battle with Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski and sliding across the track. He parked his Ford and finished last.

