Winners and losers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

WINNERS

Joey Logano — Logano showed the power that Team Penske can produce on high-speed tracks by chasing down Ross Chastain in the closing miles and winning for the third time this year. The victory boosted Logano into the title race at Phoenix. This is his sixth season with at least three wins.

Ross Chastain — Few observers would have given Chastain a shot at the Cup championship in the preseason, but he’s moving ever closer to that possibility. He finished a close second to Logano on Sunday.

Chase Briscoe — Briscoe lost a lap early in Sunday’s race and seemed to be in deep trouble in the playoff scenario, but he rallied for a fourth-place finish. He has finished in the top 10 in the past four races, the longest streak of his career.

AJ Allmendinger — The Dinger is prepping for his return to full-time Cup racing next season with some strong runs. He was ninth Sunday, marking his fifth top-10 finish in his past five Cup starts.

LOSERS

Christopher Bell — Bell was drawn into the Wallace-Larson incident. After Wallace knocked Larson into a spin, Larson’s car hit Bell’s, damaging it extensively. Bell finished 34th and is last in the playoff standings.

Ryan Blaney — Despite having yet another potential winning car — he led 39 laps, Blaney struck out again Sunday and remains winless (except in the All-Star Race) this year. He crashed in Turn 2 with 40 laps remaining and finished 28th, leaving him in trouble in the playoff standings.

Bubba Wallace — Wallace lost a car — and his temper — after winning the first stage. Kyle Larson bumped him into the wall, and Wallace moved down the track and hit Larson, damaging both cars. And he wasn’t finished. After both drivers climbed from their cars, Wallace shoved Larson several times. NASCAR is studying the incident.

