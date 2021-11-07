Winners and losers from Lakers’ first 10 games

The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-5 through the first 10 games of the season with a recent loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

It hasn’t been smooth-sailing so far for a team that has championship aspirations.

LeBron James has been in and out of the lineup with an ankle injury, and now, an abdominal strain.

The Lakers have had to adjust with overhauling the roster with 12 new players from last year, not counting two new two-way additions. Russell Westbrook has been a roller-coaster experience thus far, which isn’t exactly surprising.

Let’s look at some early winners and losers from the first 10 games:

Winner: Carmelo Anthony

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Carmelo Anthony has been a sensation off the bench. His averages of 16.5 points on 48% shooting overall and 49.2% from deep are tremendous value for the minimum contract.

If the Lakers can maintain a healthy lineup that includes the big three, then Anthony slots in perfectly as a spot-up shooter who hasn’t been a major liability on defense.

Loser: Russell Westbrook

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, the Westbrook experience has been as wild as advertised. He was crucial in the win against the San Antonio Spurs, but recent games have exploited his every flaw.

He doesn’t seem to know what he wants to do with the ball when attacking, takes perplexing decisions on jump shots and isn’t efficient with his opportunities. Westbrook is shooting 41.8% overall and 26.8% from deep, but that’s not the floor-spacing threat L.A. needs alongside LeBron and Anthony Davis to be successful.

Winner: LeBron James

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers are 4-2 in games LeBron James has played in. The Lakers are 1-3 without him; two of those losses came against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the youngest team in the league.

Logic says the Lakers would’ve defeated the Thunder had James played, and the loss to Portland would’ve been more competitive with his presence. James isn’t averaging the same numbers he usually does, which was expected after Westbrook’s arrival, but he’s clearly still the heart of this squad.

Loser: Frank Vogel

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

When teams don’t play well, the onus typically shifts to the head coach. Of course, L.A. knows what Frank Vogel can accomplish. He helped deliver a title in 2019-20, his first season, and led the team to the No. 1 defense in 2020-21 despite injuries to Davis and James, among others.

He’s not completely at fault for how the Lakers have started, but he’s often been slow to make changes with lineups and rotations. DeAndre Jordan doesn’t work with Davis in the starting lineup, but that’s still been the go-to choice lately. Malik Monk’s minutes haven’t been consistent, though he fits as a secondary creator with the stars.

The Lakers were expected to start slowly, but positive signs have to start coming or Vogel’s seat will probably get hotter.

Loser: Rob Pelinka

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

As is the case for Frank Vogel, general manager Rob Pelinka is the one responsible for assembling this roster. The Lakers lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Alex Caruso over the summer, and that is already having an effect on this year’s defense.

If the team improves when health is in Los Angeles’ favor, maybe the defense finds balance and gets stronger. Until then, Pelinka will get his fair share of criticism for the lack of defensive strength that isn’t always translating to offensive efficiency.

Loser: 3-point shooting

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers are 10th in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage (35.4%) on 31.9 attempts per game (24th in the league), but that percentage is inflated by Carmelo’s hot start.

Outside of Carmelo, only Kent Bazemore (37.5%) and Austin Reaves (36%) are shooting better than that average.

LeBron is at 34.7% after a rough few games since returning from ankle soreness. Westbrook, as mentioned, is at 26.8%. Davis is at a feeble 14.3%. Wayne Ellington, who the Lakers signed to be a sharpshooter, is off to a 25% start on an average of 6 attempts through two games, but that should improve as he gets more games under his belt.

But the shooting isn’t as strong as the Lakers need it to be, which explains why defenses are packing the paint and succeeding; the Lakers don’t have the consistent threats to adequately space the floor, and it’s showing in the team’s record.

