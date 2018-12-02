Winners and Losers: Did Kyler Murray surpass Tua Tagovailoa in the Heisman race?

Kyler Murray entered conference championship day likely trailing Tua Tagovailoa for the Heisman Trophy. He might have taken the lead in the race on Saturday.

Murray and Tagovailoa are locks to be selected as Heisman finalists on Monday. And the quarterbacks’ performances on the first day of December made it much less of a shock if Murray’s name is called as the 2018 Heisman winner on Dec. 8.

The Oklahoma quarterback entered Saturday with statistics that were comparable to Tagovailoa in many categories. Murray’s completion percentage and yards per attempt were slightly better than Tagovailoa’s through the first 12 games of the season and he had thrown one more touchdown than Tagovailoa did.

But Tagovailoa was the presumed leader in the Heisman race for a couple of factors. He had hardly played in the fourth quarter of Alabama’s dominating season as the Tide won every game by 22 or more points. While Murray had thrown 359 passes through the regular season, Tagovailoa had put the ball in the air just 269 times. He was averaging a touchdown pass for every 7.5 pass attempts and his passing excellence had turned what was a good Alabama offense into one that was lethal and liable to score from anywhere on the field.

It’s also hard to ignore that Tagovailoa is chasing history. While Alabama has produced some illustrious Heisman winners, none of them have been quarterbacks. The prospect of the first Alabama quarterback to win a Heisman in the season after he came off the bench to throw a championship-winning touchdown pass is an impossible factor to ignore. Especially as Alabama was clobbering opponents like no other team has done in modern college football history.

But Murray’s Heisman campaign had been compelling too. He’s the superior running threat and has the most total touchdowns of any Power Five player. He’s in charge of a historic offense that averaged nearly nine yards a play and helped carry a team that has a defense that can nicely be called below average.

He also had a far better Saturday than Tagovailoa did. As Oklahoma beat Texas 39-27 to move into the College Football Playoff conversation, Murray was 25-of-34 passing for 379 yards and three touchdowns. While he rushed for just 39 yards, it was the 10th time Murray had thrown for three or more touchdowns in a game and the 10th time he had completed more than 70 percent of his passes.

Murray has had to be that good this season because of Oklahoma’s defensive struggles. The Sooners are now 12-1 largely on the back of their two-sport prodigy and it’s fair to wonder if Oklahoma wins games against Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and West Virginia in the regular season with a lesser quarterback.

Tagovailoa has been vital to Alabama’s No. 1 ranking all season. But Saturday showed that the Tide can win without him. Tagovailoa tweaked his left ankle early in the game and then injured his right ankle in the second half when he was stepped on by a teammate. Before he hobbled off the field for good in the fourth quarter he had his worst statistical output of the season. The sophomore finished just 10-of-25 passing for 164 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

While Tagovailoa’s struggles were a big reason while Alabama was behind when he injured that right ankle, the rest of the game showed how Alabama can win without him. Tagovailoa was replaced by Jalen Hurts, who entrenched himself deeper in Alabama lore with a performance for the ages as the Tide came back to win 35-28. Would that comeback have happened with Tagovailoa on the field? Maybe. But not with the way that he was playing before the right ankle injury.

Heisman voting is open through Monday and there’s no telling just how many voters had cast their ballots before Saturday’s games began. It’s probable that Tagovailoa has the majority of first-place votes from the voters who decided that championship weekend was irrelevant to their voting decisions.

But if a large number of voters waited until after Saturday’s games to cast their ballots, Murray gave them an extremely compelling last pitch to become the second straight Oklahoma quarterback to win the award. Recency bias can be a powerful thing, especially paired with a conference title game. And when you group those two factors with a stat line that compares favorably in a blind resume test to Tagovailoa’s, Murray might have turned the Heisman race upside down in the span of eight hours, with Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins making an impact as well.

Here are this week’s winners and losers.

WINNERS

UAB: Sunday, Dec. 2 marks the four-year anniversary of UAB announcing its decision to shut down its football program. Four years later, UAB is the champion of Conference USA. After widespread public criticism and millions in donations, the program was reinstated months later, with play resuming in 2017. The Blazers made a bowl last year and finished 8-5. This year, UAB cruised through C-USA play and beat Middle Tennessee in the conference title game on Saturday, 27-25. It marks the first conference championship in program history, and the Blazers will enter bowl play with a 10-3 record. Bill Clark has done a remarkable job.

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers won the first-ever Sun Belt title game on Saturday, besting Louisiana, 30-19, to improve to 10-2 on the year. Before the Sun Belt held a title game, App State won a share of the conference championship in 2016 and 2017 by finishing 7-1 in league play. That’s three conference championships for App State in five seasons as an FBS program. Pretty good, huh? Unfortunately for the program, Saturday’s win may have been its last under head coach Scott Satterfield. Satterfield is Louisville’s top target for its head-coaching opening.

Fresno State: Congratulations on a Mountain West title, Fresno. The Bulldogs beat Boise State 19-16 in overtime to claim the school’s first MWC title since 2013. Ronnie Rivers scored the game-winning touchdown on a pitch from quarterback Marcus McMaryion on a third down play near the goal line. The Bulldogs, 11-2, are likely headed to the Las Vegas Bowl to face off against a Pac-12 opponent. Boise State, 10-3, will find out its bowl destination on Sunday.

Paulson Adebo, DB, Stanford: Because of the wildfires in California, the Big Game had to be pushed to this weekend, and it ended up being the defensive slugfest most expected. Playing the starring role was Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo. In Stanford’s 23-13 win, Adebo, who now leads the nation with 23 passes defended, intercepted two passes. The first was a crazy one-hander in the end zone:

BANANAS!@StanfordFBall's Paulson Adebo pulls in an absolutely amazing one-handed interception 😳





The second was off a deflection to seal the victory:

Paulson Adebo: Big Game MVP? The @StanfordFBall DB is doin' work 💪





Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech’s bowl streak is alive and well. When they were 4-6, the Hokies tentatively scheduled Saturday’s game against Marshall, but it would only be played with a win last week over Virginia. That happened in overtime in dramatic fashion, so Marshall was paid $300,000 to make the trip to Blacksburg. The Hokies took care of business against an eight-win Mean Green team, pulling out a 41-20 victory. Virginia Tech is now bowl eligible for a 26th consecutive season.

Reggie Gallaspy, RB, NC State: NC State absolutely destroyed East Carolina on Saturday behind a huge effort from Reggie Gallaspy. The senior put up 220 yards (to give him 1,012 for the year) and two scores on 24 carries, setting a program record in the process. The two touchdowns gave Gallaspy 19 total touchdowns (18 rushing, 1 receiving) for the season, an NC State single season record.





Drake: How about the effort from Drake University against Iowa State? ISU’s opener against South Dakota State was canceled because of weather, so the school added FCS Incarnate Word to the schedule. However, Incarnate Word made the FCS playoffs, so ISU looked to another Iowa school, Drake, to play its 12th game. Drake also plays at the FCS level, but plays in a non-scholarship conference. Still, the Bulldogs gave ISU a real scare. Drake actually took a 24-20 lead late in the third, but Iowa State managed to eke out a 27-24 win.

BONUS WINNER: This was the snowy scene at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Saturday night. Just perfect. Except for the smoke from fireworks that hung around a bit too long.

THERE'S A FOOTBALL GAME HAPPENING IN THERE SOMEWHERE





LOSERS

Pac-12: In a week where commissioner Larry Scott was torched by Oregonian columnist John Canzano, the Pac-12 played the most boring conference championship game of the year, a 10-3 snooze fest that will send Washington to the Rose Bowl. And before the game began, this is what the crowd looked like at Levi’s Stadium.

Six minutes until kickoff. A Rose Bowl berth on the line. pic.twitter.com/kE4Ps6itcm — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 1, 2018





And after the Huskies eked past Utah, Scott was roundly booed when presenting the conference championship trophy.

hmm how popular is Larry Scott? Let's go to the crowd audio feed:





Former Nick Saban assistants: Nick Saban just owns his former assistants who become head coaches and have to face Alabama. Thanks to the Crimson Tide’s comeback victory over Georgia on Saturday in the SEC title game, that record for Saban is now 16-0. Kirby Smart, his former defensive coordinator, has come ever-so-close two years in a row, but just has not managed to beat his former boss.

ACC Coastal: The division was really bad in 2018. Pitt won it and got clobbered in the ACC title game 42-10 by Clemson. The Coastal has now gone eight-straight seasons without an ACC title. The last Coastal team to win the conference’s championship game was Virginia Tech in 2010. While the ACC has a lot of bowl teams in 2018, that’s due to the conference’s mediocrity. Six of the Coastal’s seven teams got bowl eligible but none of those teams had fewer than five losses.

Middle Tennessee: With 1:05 left in the Conference USA title game, UAB, holding a two-point lead, was set to punt back to Middle Tennessee. Instead, an inexcusable gaffe from MTSU — 12 men on the field — gave UAB an automatic first down. From there, the Blazers ran the clock out and sealed a conference title.

Middle Tennessee gets whistled for an extra man on the field and UAB captures the Conference USA Championship after that costly mistake.





Boise State: The Broncos squandered a great chance for a Mountain West title on their home turf. Boise hosted Saturday’s MWC Championship Game against a Fresno State team it had beaten earlier in the season. Alas, a second win didn’t happen and Boise State could end up staying home to play in the Potato Bowl despite a 10-3 regular season record.

Memphis: Memphis finally looked like it was going to beat UCF. Saturday was the fourth time the teams have played in the past two seasons, twice in the regular season and twice in the AAC title game. The Tigers jumped out to a 38-21 lead, forcing Darriel Mack, UCF’s backup quarterback, to fumble three times. But Memphis could not hold the lead. UCF stormed all the way back and won 56-41. That’s right, Memphis managed just three points in the second half, and that came on a 19-yard field goal to increase a three-point lead to six points. Mike Norvell should have gone for the touchdown.

Buffalo: Oh, Buffalo, you had your second MAC title in your grasp. The Bulls led Northern Illinois for almost the entirety of regulation, including a 29-10 advantage for most of the third quarter. However, UB, which is in the midst of its best season ever (10 wins), allowed NIU to storm all the way back and win 30-29. The winning touchdown came on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Childers to D.J. Brown with 1:09 to play. That’s a rough one.

