Winners and losers from Kentucky

WINNERS

Cole Custer — He entered Sunday’s race well out of a playoff spot at 25th in the points. He took advantage of a series of events in the final laps to score a dramatic victory and earn a playoff spot.

Martin Truex Jr. — Lost the lead on the last lap but recorded his first top-five finish since his Martinsville win last month.

Matt DiBenedetto — He was 18th with 14 laps to go and finished third.

Christopher Bell – Seventh-place finish was his fourth finish of 12th or better in the last six races.

Austin Cindric — Had not won on an oval in the Xfinity Series before sweeping both series races at Kentucky Speedway.

LOSERS

Matt Kenseth — A week after finishing runner-up at Indianapolis, he spun twice and finished 25th at Kentucky.

Ryan Preece — Finished last for the second race in a row. He was eliminated in a pit road accident at Indy and by transmission issues at Kentucky. He has failed to finish five of 17 races this season (29.4%).

Jimmie Johnson — Was third on a late restart when contact with Brad Keselowski spun him. Instead of contending for his first victory since 2017, Johnson finished 18th and had a little warning for Keselowski.

I thought today was our day, @DanielsCliff & the @allyracing boys brought me a great car. 🤬. I do look forward to my next restart behind @keselowski though. — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) July 12, 2020





