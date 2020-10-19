Winners and losers at Kansas

WINNERS

Joey Logano — Crew chief Paul Wolfe’s call for a two-tire change at the end of stage 2 vaulted Logano from 14th into the lead. Track position was critical Sunday and Logano stayed near the front the rest of the race. He passed Kevin Harvick for the lead with a fast pit stop during a caution on Lap 223. Logano then held off Harvick the rest of the way to win and earn a spot in the championship race.

Alex Bowman — His third-place finish marked his seventh top 10 in the last nine races. With Logano winning, though the cutline moved up. So despite the strong finish, Bowman went from 18 points out of the final transfer spot to 27 points from it. “Happy and sad, a little bit bummed we lost points,” he said. “A little bummed Joey won. That makes my life harder over the next couple weeks. I feel like we had a really good day.”

Chase Briscoe — Scored his ninth win of the season Saturday and became the first driver to secure a spot in the Xfinity championship race. Also seems in position to move up to the No. 14 Cup car at Stewart-Haas Racing after this season with Clint Bowyer moving on to the TV booth.

Josh Williams — Scored his career-best finish in Saturday’s Xfinity race, placing sixth for DGM Racing. The result comes two weeks after he finished seventh at Talladega, which had been his best career finish.

LOSERS

Noah Gragson — Contact with Austin Cindric led to a last-place finish and puts him in a must-win situation to advance to the Xfinity title race.

Mother Nature — A bitterly cold day at Kansas on Sunday made many things difficult. That included putting tape on the front grille of Martin Truex Jr.’s car. The team tried to tape up the car but the tape repeatedly came off, hurting Truex’s performance. “We were probably running 50 degrees too cool or so. That’s quite a bit of tape. Tape is free speed and you can’t afford to give that up at a track as fast as Kansas.”

Kurt Busch — Blown engine leads to a 38th-place finish. He’s in a must-win situation to advance to the championship race.

