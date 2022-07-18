Here’s a rundown of the winners and losers from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway…

WINNERS

Christopher Bell – The bad news is that Bell had to awkwardly hold a live lobster. The good news is that he was in victory lane to do it. The lobster – and the win – earned Bell a spot on the Cup playoff list as he became the 14th driver to win this season.

Bubba Wallace – Wallace made major gains on the tight NHMS track. He finished a solid third, his first finish better than 22nd in five starts in Loudon. It was his second top-five run of the year.

Brad Keselowski – Other than a tense on-track tussle with Austin Dillon, it was a good day for Keselowski. His seventh-place finish was his best of the season, giving RFK Racing a bright spot in a tough year.

LOSERS

Martin Truex Jr. – Truex, the pole winner, finished fourth, but he could have had much more. He dominated the first two stages and led a race-high 172 laps but faded after a two-tire change in the final stage, a strategic move that backfired.

Joey Logano – Logano led 25 laps but fell out of contention because of pit strategy and finished 24th. He hasn’t won at New Hampshire since 2014.

Kyle Busch – It’s rare to see Busch spin out on his own. He did it twice Sunday. He rallied to finish 12th but probably had a top-10 car at the end.

Read more about NASCAR

Long: New Hampshire haunts Martin Truex Jr. again New Hampshire Cup results, points Christopher Bell wins Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Winners and losers at New Hampshire originally appeared on NBCSports.com