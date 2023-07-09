Winners, losers following the Bills’ 2023 offseason moves

The Buffalo Bills offseason has seen its fair share of changes, including those to the coaching staff and roster.

As GM Brandon Beane looks to reshape and add to position groups to improve the team, there are personnel on and off the field who have either benefited or not from the changes.

Following the 2023 NFL offseason, here is a list of “winners” and “losers” in the Buffalo Bills’ organization…

Winner: QB Josh Allen

AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes

GM Brandon Beane set out to prioritize strengthening the areas of weakness in the Bills’ offense group surrounding QB Josh Allen.

And in free agency and the NFL Draft, he did just that.

What’s more, he’s likely not finished as he is always looking for ways to improve the roster, and could continue to add roster talent between now and the end of the 2023 regular season.

The greatest beneficiary of this thus far has been Allen himself, who now has several reloaded and stronger position groups to work with at offensive line, receiver, and running back.

With a new level of dedication and focus, and a desire to take the next step as a pocket passer, Allen is in a good position to succeed thanks to all the offseason additions.

Loser: OL Ryan Bates

Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Bates is still slotted as a starter on the Bills offensive line, but projected first-round 2023 NFL Draft pick turned second-round selection O’Cyrus Torrence is the future at that position.

And the future might be now.

Torrence had an impressive run at Florida, particularly at protecting his quarterback. While the Bills have shown with past high-round selections such as last year’s top two picks, CB Kaiir Elam and RB James Cook, that they’ll take a measured approach toward developing and working them into the gameplan, they do get playing time in their first season.

Torrence is projected as the future at Bates position, and he is also joined by fellow draftee Nick Broeker and free-agent additions Conor McGovern and David Edwards at the guard position group.

While it’s his spot to lose, Bates will have Torrence competing for the starting spot in the line rotation.

Winner: OC Ken Dorsey

Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

In his first year as the Bills OC, Ken Dorsey did some good things yet also raised some serious questions by the season’s end.

Namely, in his usage (or lack thereof) of WR Stefon Diggs who saw double team coverage with a depleted receiver group, lack of continuity with the run game, and poor playcalling in a division-round playoff loss that featured the right offensive playcalling for the weather by the opposing team.

With the improved receiver and running backs group as well as the reloaded line rotation, plus the addition of 2023 first-round pick and elite, versatile uber talent in TE Dalton Kincaid, it’s not hard to imagine the type of success former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll could have with this group.

And that’s just it.

Dorsey took over following Buffalo’s most successful seasons on offense under HC Sean McDermott. And with Allen, Diggs, and company primed for championship contention, there is only so much of a grace period for him to succeed.

That being said, he’ll have that chance with a new season as a beneficiary of a reloaded offensive group, flush with depth and talent at multiple positions.

Winner: DT Ed Oliver

Oliver has faced scrutiny by those in the media for his developmental trajectory, perhaps due to his lack of sacks or his usage in the Bills’ defense.

Despite what their critiques may be, the Bills believe in the player they took ninth overall in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

After all, he’s only 25 years old and figures to continue to develop at the pro level. Plus, recent additions to the Bills defense like Von Miller and Leonard Floyd figure to help open up more opportunities for Oliver as well.

Loser: DE Boogie Basham

Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

In March of this year, I pointed out that DE Boogie Basham currently qualifies as a trade asset due to both the size of the Bills pass rush group as well as their lack of production last season.

A conclusion that The Athletic more recently came to as well and that Heavy took notice of when I first mentioned it.

The addition of Leonard Floyd and resigning of Shaq Lawson has only increased the crowdedness of that group. Plus, GM Brandon Beane provided insight this offseason as to a lesson he learned in Carolina about drafting the best players available, which categorizes Basham as the aforementioned asset and potential trade chip. And as was seen this offseason in the case of former defensive leader Tremaine Edmunds, who the Bills lost for nothing in free agency, they can’t afford to keep everybody.

Still, HC Sean McDermott likes a full rotation group at the defensive end to keep the pass rush fresh and strong throughout the game, and we could see more blitz packages with him calling the defensive plays this season.

Long term, Lawson figures to be the player whose time with the Bills will be shorter, though if Basham doesn’t take the next step at the pro level soon, he might also find himself in that conversation. Then again, he could flip this to being a winner with a strong performance this season, as the Bills will always want to roll out the best talent they have in their starter and rotation groups.

Given the Bills track record of developing and resigning their own, homegrown players they draft, it may be more likely Basham stays in the fold. but with some pressing long-term needs at other positions, he still finds himself in this position for now of competing not to be the odd man out.

Winner: WR Stefon Diggs

Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Despite any off-the-field noise in the media surrounding his working through any issues with the team regarding his usage or their untimely playoff exit last season, the Bills offseason has been good for star WR Stefon Diggs.

In fact, one could say that after Josh Allen, Diggs may prove to benefit most.

During their 2022 campaign, Buffalo’s receiver corp depth was thinned by injuries, requiring their starting group to shoulder much of the load.

While TE Dawson Knox stepped up in the second half of the season back into an impact player role, Gabe Davis experienced drops and Diggs experienced double teams as then Bills WR Isiah McKenzie was unable to be the threat in the slot that Buffalo needed him to be in order to fill the void left by Cole Beasley.

It was enough that Brandon Beane brought both Beasley as well as former WR2 John Brown back late in the season to try and fill those voids.

This year, however, Beane has replenished depth behind Diggs all the way down the pipeline of the receivers group, from the starter spots down the depth chart.

Knox projects to continue in an impact role, Davis will look to improve on last season, and Diggs will have the help of new free agent additions Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty along with second-year pro, Khalil Shakir.

And then there’s the Bills newest first-round draft addition, TE Dalton Kincaid. The rookie and elite talent gives the team two tight end packages and the ability to play out of the slot and other positions, which will command and dictate defenses more. The end result is it opens up more holes for the Bills offense and prevents opponents from double-teaming Diggs.

Loser: WR Gabriel Davis

Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Given his past developmental trend and success as a Bill, last season’s bumpy transition to WR2 might prove to have been growing pains for Gabe Davis.

He’ll have the chance this season to prove it was just that.

The short-term deals for free agents like Sherfield suggest as much, plus Davis stands to benefit from the Bills aforementioned offseason moves in a similar way to Diggs, in that they will open up opportunities for him as well.

Plus had he caught the passes he dropped last season, this likely wouldn’t be a talking point this offseason.

But for now, the talent, depth, and competition have improved both in the receiver group as well for the WR2 role.

Winner: MLB Tyrel Dodson

Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Dodson filled in at times last season for defensive leader Tremaine Edmunds, and with fellow linebacker Terrel Bernard Buffalo has elected to give their in-house players a shot to fill the void left by Edmunds’s departure.

Dodson will get his shot to prove this offseason he can do just that.

Loser: S Micah Hyde

To be fair, Bills safety Micah Hyde was never going to find the deal he wanted on the free agent market.

Not because of his talent, skills, or ability, but due to how deep the 2023 NFL Draft that coincided with his free agency was at the defensive backs position.

Instead, he landed a two-year deal to return to the Bills, where he’s thrived and had the most success, and can continue to compete for a championship.

But during his free agency, we learned the Bills are also planning for the future at his position. They are drafting and developing talents who could become starters at either corner or safety, like Christian Benford and 2023 draft selection Alex Austin, and adding a player who would start on another team to backup both him and Micah Hyde, who could re-sign long-term at the safety position in Taylor Rapp.

Really, Hyde can be viewed as a winner in free agency given his options outside Buffalo, but in terms of his contract length and Rapp’s addition, he’ll have competition as well.

Winner: OLB Von Miller

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

When OLB Von Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency last offseason, it was with competing for Super Bowls in mind.

One of the top star players in the NFL at his position throughout his career, he has also been a leader of the defenses he’s played for.

While Tremaine Edmunds fielded playcalling duties on defense and was a talent whose play fetched him a large multi-year deal during free agency this offseason with the Chicago Bears, he was never the vocal and energetic leader that group needed.

Miller became that leader the moment he arrived in Buffalo.

The addition of former Rams teammates like linebacker Leonard Floyd to bolster the Bills pass rush and safety Taylor Rapp to do so for the safeties group, as well as third-round 2023 draft pick LB Dorian Williams, adds increased depth and talent to the group he’ll be leading.

And with HC Sean McDermott calling the plays on defense, the Bills pass rush could eat even more this upcoming season.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire