Winners and losers following the Bears 2023 offseason

It’s been an eventful offseason for the Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Poles. Armed with the most available cap space of any team in the league, coupled with holding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bears had plenty of resources at their disposal and made the most of the opportunities to improve the team. In just his second offseason as general manager, Poles took plenty of swings and now has the Bears effectively set as they prepare for training camp.

The offseason isn’t quite over just yet and a surprise move or two could still be on the way, but the majority of the work has been completed. As we await the arrival of training camp, here are the winners and losers of the Bears offseason.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Winner: QB Justin Fields

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – JUNE 07: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears looks on during OTA’s at Halas Hall on June 07, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775981496 ORIG FILE ID: 1496730488

What a difference one offseason makes for quarterback Justin Fields. This time last year, essentially every position on offense was a question mark. Whether it was the lack of weapons at wide receiver, the patchwork offensive line, or how he would gel in a new offense, Fields went into the 2022 offseason with plenty of unknowns.

This year, every offensive position group has been improved. The Bears found a true WR1 in D.J. Moore, acquired multiple new starters on the offensive line, found a complimentary tight end to Cole Kmet in Robert Tonyan, and created stiffer competition at the running back position. All while Fields remains in the same offensive system for a second consecutive season for the first time since college.

Advertisement

Fields has drawn rave reviews from everyone involved with the team and he has all the tools at his disposal to become a great quarterback. He’s the biggest winner of the offseason for the Bears. Now it’s time to become a winner in the regular season.

Loser: Bears pass rush

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 01: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions is sacked by Trevis Gipson #99 of the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Ford Field on January 01, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The Bears made vast improvements at nearly every position of need except edge rusher. Despite finishing the season with just 20 sacks (six of which came from edge rushers) the Bears didn’t make a large investment in the position during free agency or the draft.

Their biggest signing was former Tennessee Titans edge rusher DeMarcus Walker, who had a career year in 2022 with seven sacks. Outside of him, the Bears signed Rasheem Green and brought back Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson, none of whom have proven to be consistent difference makers.

Advertisement

Poles hinted a move could still be coming but at this point in time, the position remains a weak spot on an otherwise improved team.

Winner: WR D.J. Moore

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – MAY 23: DJ Moore #2 of the Chicago Bears takes part in a drill during OTAs at Halas Hall on May 23, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The prize of the offseason, Moore instantly becomes the unquestioned WR1 for the Bears after spending the last five years with the Carolina Panthers. Despite playing with below-average quarterbacks for the majority of his career, Moore has been a consistent playmaker at receiver. He’s totaled 5,201 receiving yards and now figures to have stability at quarterback with the Bears.

It’s only been a few months since he was acquired as part of the No. 1 overall pick trade, but Moore and Fields reportedly have already developed an impressive connection in practice. Teammates, coaches, and media members alike have marveled at the chemistry between the two. The expectation is that Moore should help Fields flourish but don’t be surprised if Moore benefits in a big way too. This could be career year for the 26-year old receiver.

Advertisement

Loser: C Lucas Patrick

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – MAY 23: Lucas Patrick #62 of the Chicago Bears looks on during OTAs at Halas Hall on May 23, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

This time last year, Lucas Patrick was preparing to be the team’s starting center to help bring more veteran leadership to the offensive line. But a myriad of injuries resulted in him playing less than a dozen snaps at the position and appearing in just seven games all together. Now it seems Patrick is entrenched as a backup at best heading into training camp.

Though the Bears decided against signing or drafting someone, they addressed the center position by shifting Cody Whitehair over from guard to fill the vacancy. What’s worse for Patrick is that there appears to be no competition for the spot, leaving Whitehair as the top option barring injury. Patrick is now left to play a reserve role on the interior of the line, something that didn’t seem likely a year ago.

Advertisement

Winner: C Cody Whitehair

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 06: Cody Whitehair #65 of the Chicago Bears walks off the field after a loss to the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field on November 06, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Speaking of Whitehair, the longest-tenured player on the offensive line wasn’t a lock to remain on the team this far into the offseason. After having arguably the worst season of his career in 2022, Whitehair appeared to be a prime candidate to be released. The Bears could have saved approximately $5.7 million in cap space if he was cut after June 1st. Instead, he’s now the starting center.

The Bears have shown faith in Whitehair to be the solution at the center position after a rough 2022 season. Fields needs a veteran presence he can trust and Whitehair is no stranger to playing the position. The 30-year old has another chance to show he can be an asset on the line instead of a liability.

Advertisement

For much of his rookie campaign, wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. struggled with essentially every task he was assigned. Whether it was on offense or special teams, Jones couldn’t deliver until the final couple of games. Now, the speedy second-year weapon could be looking up at numerous players ahead of him on the depth chart after the Bears invested heavily in their receiving corps.

In addition to Moore, the Bears also brought back veteran Dante Pettis and drafted rookie Tyler Scott in the fourth round. Coupled with holdovers such as Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, and Equanimeous St. Brown, Jones might be the odd man out in this scenario just one year after the Bears invested a third-round pick on him. There’s still a long way to go but Jones has an uphill battle to show he can be a consistent threat.

Advertisement

Winner: T Braxton Jones

One year ago, the Bears found a diamond in the rough when they selected tackle Braxton Jones in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. After playing every single snap at left tackle with uneven, yet promising results, Jones appears to have found his home on the line.

The Bears selected tackle Darnell Wright with their first pick in this year’s draft, but plan on playing him on the right side of the line. That means Jones will anchor the left side for the second year in a row, which should help his development as he looks to take the next step. Jones was likely going to remain in that position when the offseason began, but with the team not pursuing a free agent on the market and drafting Wright, that plan was solidified.

Advertisement

Loser: LB Jack Sanborn

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 13: Jack Sanborn #57 of the Chicago Bears reacts against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on November 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

There weren’t many bright spots for the 2023 Bears defense but linebacker Jack Sanborn was one of them. Sanborn was signed as an undrafted free agent last season but quickly became a fan favorite with his impressive performance in the preseason. That production carried over into the regular season after the trade of Roquan Smith and his sudden rise was one of the best stories of the year.

Now entering Year 2, Sanborn’s status is a bit murky. The team overhauled the linebacker position, signing free agents T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds to multi-year deals. They also drafted Noah Sewell late in the draft, who could prove to be a steal. That leaves Sanborn as someone who might be fighting for reps on defense. Sanborn still has a place on the Bears in 2023, but it might not be as prominent as it was last year.

Advertisement

Winner: Bears marketing team

Mar 16, 2023; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore speaks during a press conference at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

They say teams don’t win in the offseason but don’t tell that to their marketing department. For the first time in years, the Bears social media and marketing team was sensational in delivering content that made even the most cynical fan excited for what’s to come.

Whether that’s building on their 1920 Football Drive series, showcasing fun team bonding events, or releasing one of the year’s best schedule release videos, the Bears made sure their fans had enough content to get them through the dog days of the offseason. In the past, things weren’t always so easy and sometimes the team social media accounts became the laughingstock of the league. This year, however, they showed they’re one of the best.

Loser: Kevin Warren

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 17: Kevin Warren speaks to media after being introduced as the Chicago Bears President and CEO at Halas Hall on January 17, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

On the surface, this may not seem fair to Kevin Warren. He was announced as the new team president/CEO in January and didn’t officially take over until April. When he’s been visible, he’s shown to be a breath of fresh air. He was involved in the draft process and attended multiple player graduations such as Fields’ and Cole Kmet’s ceremonies. But his most important task, building a new stadium, is currently at a crossroads.

Just a few short months after the Bears closed on the Arlington Park property, the team began looking at alternative options primarily due to the high tax assessments. While Warren wasn’t a part of the original purchase, he’s left to clean up the mess and there’s plenty of uncertainty moving forward.

Winner: Bears fans

Aug 14, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Fans cheer while watching the game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

This was an offseason Bears fans will remember for a long time. The excitement with landing the No. 1 overall pick, watching the team spend in free agency to fill gaps, seeing the connection blossom between Fields and Moore. This spring and summer gave everyone hope that the Bears are building something special and fans should feel good about it.

“Winning the offseason” is rarely a recipe for success and maybe the plan flops, leaving the team once again mired in mediocrity. It’s happened in the past and fans have had their hearts broken too many times. But we’ll cross that bridge when we get there. For now, this offseason presents hope and anticipation that a new era of Bears football is coming. That’s a win for fans everywhere.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire